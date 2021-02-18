Facebook has restricted Australian users from sharing or watching local and international news [Headlines] – Hope 103.2

The social media giant says the move is in response to proposed Federal Government legislation to create a negotiating code for the media.

By Hope Newsroom Thursday 18 February 2021

Facebook has restricted users in Australia from sharing or viewing local and international news content.

Meanwhile, Google has reached an agreement to pay New Corp for the stories it uses.

Victoria’s five-day shutdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 is over.

As schools reopen today, some restrictions, including wearing masks, remain in place.

One study has identified why children are less likely to get severe cases of COVID-19.

The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says the child’s immune system attacks the virus in a way not seen in adults.

Sydney City Council has removed a concert promotion featuring an image of St Mary’s Cathedral.

The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney says the promotion for a concert titled “Heaps Gay” showed little empathy for people of faith.

A Black Hawk helicopter will take off from a park near Watsons Bay Port this morning.

Technicians have assessed the damage to the helicopter after yesterday it cut the spear of a ship during a training drill.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been hospitalized in London after feeling unwell.

The 99-year-old is expected to stay there for a few days.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated world number two Rafael Nadal to advance to the Australian Open tennis semifinals.