



Protesters in Madrid and Barcelona clashed with police Wednesday over the arrest of Pablo Hasl, a popular rapper who had barricaded himself at a university to avoid a prison sentence for violating Spanish laws restricting speech. Mr Hasl was arrested on Tuesday in Lleida, a town west of Barcelona, ​​after he failed to begin serving a nine-month prison sentence. He was convicted two years ago on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy. The issue has galvanized widespread public support in Spain for Mr. Hasl and made the left-wing coalition government say it plans to revise parts of the criminal code. Protests over the arrest of Mr. Hasls began on Tuesday in Barcelona and other cities in Catalonia in northeastern Spain, where supporters of a regional independence movement have often clashed with police. Thousands took to the streets to demand his release.

Demonstrations continued on Wednesday and spread to Madrid, the Spanish capital and other cities. Protesters were seen throwing objects at police, breaking windows and setting fire to rubbish bins, the Associated Press reported. Journalists at the scene posted images and videos on social media showing large crowds of supporters, many of them wearing surgical masks, chanting for the rapper and protesting against groups of riot police officers. Pablo, friend, you are not alone, a crowd sang Wednesday in Lleida, the Catalan city where Mr. Hasl. Authorities in Madrid said on Wednesday that entry to a central train station was restricted as a result of public order disruption.

Early news reports indicated that dozens of protesters had been arrested or injured during clashes with police. A Reuters reporter in Barcelona was among the injured when officers fired rubber bullets at a crowd, the news agency reported.

Mr Hasl, whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla Dur, was a well-known device before being sentenced to prison in 2018. He has accused Spanish police of brutality, comparing judges to Nazis, and voiced support for ETA, a Basque separatist group that disbanded two years ago after waging one of Europe’s longest-running terrorist campaigns. In 2018, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced Mr. Hasl to just over two years in prison for glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy. The charges centered on his inflammatory tweets and a song he had written about King Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014. A judge later reduced the sentence to nine months. Last month, Mr. Hasl was ordered to appear in jail by mid-February. More than 200 artists later signed a petition demanding his release. Public pressure prompted the Justice Ministry to say yes on Monday planned to change the country criminal code to reduce penalties in relation to the types of speech offenses for which Mr. Hasl was convicted. The ministry did not provide specifics about its plan. On Tuesday, Mr. Hasl was arrested after he and his supporters barricaded themselves inside a building at Lleida University.

They will never silence us! he yelled at reporters as police took him to a patrol car, the newspaper El Pas reported. Death to the fascist state! In his last Twitter message before he was imprisoned, Mr. Hasle issued a warning his supporters. Tomorrow could be you, he wrote. His supporters include several Spanish politicians, director Pedro Almodvar and film star Javier Bardem. Amnesty International called his arrest an excessive and disproportionate restriction on his freedom of expression. No one should face prosecution just for expressing themselves on social media or singing something that might be unpleasant or shocking, said Esteban Beltrn, director of Amnesty International Spain, in a statement hours before Mr’s arrest. Hasls. Expressions that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalized. But the rappers’ legal problems may continue for some time. Mr Hasls’s nine-month term could be extended to more than two years because he has refused to pay the fines associated with his sentence, El Pas reported. Police are also investigating him for allegedly trying to break into a government building in Lleida during a protest two years ago over the detention in Germany of Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos