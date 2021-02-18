Tweet allegedly threatened by TTP Malala; Twitter removes account – Pakistan





Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant Ehsanullah Ehsan, whose group nine years ago allegedly shot and seriously wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, is suspected of threatening a second attempt in her life, posting in Twitter that next time, there would be no mistake Twitter on Wednesday permanently suspended the account with the threatening post. Agimi.com was unable to independently verify whether the Twitter account that made the threat belonged to the militant. The threat prompted Malala to post on Twitter, asking both the military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her suspected killer, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from government custody. The government is investigating the threat and immediately asked Twitter to close the account, said Raoof Hasan, an adviser to the prime minister. Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by forces. The circumstances of his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy. Days after the militant escaped from custody, then-Interior Minister Ejaz Shah had confirmed the news as “true”, saying “the state is aware” without giving further details. Since his escape, Ehsan has been interviewed and communicated with reporters through the same Twitter account that carries the threat. He has had more than one Twitter account, all of which have been suspended. Ehsan, a senior TTP member, urged Malala to “return home because we have a result to settle with you and your father”. The tweet added that this time there will be no mistake “. Malala, who has set up a fund to promote girls ‘education around the world and even funded a girls’ school at her home in the Swat Valley, called on the government and military over Ehsans’s Twitter posts. This is the former spokesman of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claiming the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media, she cicerone. How did he escape? Associated Press questions about the military were unanswered. The charges against Ehsan include the horrific massacre at the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014 that killed 144 people mostly children, some as young as five. He also claimed responsibility for Malala’s 2012 murder in the Swat Valley. In the attack, the gunman climbed up to her on a school bus he was traveling in, searched for her by name and then fired three bullets. She was only 15 at the time and had angered the Taliban with her campaign for girls education. Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, a teacher, ran a school in the Swat Valley for boys and girls. In 2007, when the TTP took control of the area, they forced the girls out of schools and ruled with a brutal hand until 2009, when they were expelled from the military. During his years in military custody, Ehsan was never charged. Authorities also later never explained how he left the country and traveled to Turkey, where he is believed to live today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos