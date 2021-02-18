International
Georgia’s PM resigns over arrest of opposition leader
Georgia’s prime minister resigned Thursday over plans to arrest a senior opposition leader, deepening a political crisis that has gripped the Caucasus country since last year’s election.
George Gakharia, a 45-year-old with the ruling Georgian Dream party who has been prime minister since 2019, said he was retiring because of disagreement in government over the implementation of a court order for the arrest of Nika Melia.
The move to stop Melia – the leader of former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement – sparked outrage in the opposition and warnings from Georgia’s Western allies.
With opposition party leaders gathered at UNM headquarters in the capital Georgia Tbilisi and television reports showing riot police being mobilized nearby, Gakharia said he could not carry out the court order and would resign.
“It is therefore unacceptable to enforce a court decision … if it poses a risk to the health and lives of our citizens or creates the possibility of a political escalation in the country,” he said.
A court in Tbilisi on Wednesday ordered Melia to be remanded in custody after he refused to pay a conditionally increased fee before hearings in a case involving anti-government demonstrations in 2019.
He has been charged with “organizing mass violence” during protests and faces up to nine years in prison.
Melia, 41, dismisses the case as politically motivated and his supporters have vowed to stop police if they move to arrest him.
The restraining order has raised the risk of crisis during the October parliamentary elections, which the opposition denounced as manipulated after the Georgian dream claimed victory.
Opposition members have refused to take their seats in the new parliament and have called for new elections.
Melia told reporters Thursday that the opposition was ready for talks on an early vote.
“Power will change in Georgia peacefully and very soon,” he said.
The interior ministry said it had “temporarily postponed Melia’s planned detention” in connection with the prime minister’s resignation.
The leader of the ruling party, Irakli Kobakhidze, said its leadership would decide on Friday on a candidate to take over as prime minister, adding that he “regrets” Gakharia’s decision.
“I urge Melian to obey the court’s decision. Otherwise, the government will implement the judiciary’s decision and arrest him,” he told a news conference.
Melia is accused of inciting violence during protests that erupted in Tbilisi in June 2019 after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament from the presidency, a controversial move in a country where ties with Moscow remain strained after a brief war in 2008.
Rallies saw thousands of protesters clash with police using tear gas and rubber bullets against crowds.
The then Interior Minister Gakharia led the repression and was appointed Prime Minister in September 2019.
Called the “Moscow man” by the opposition, Gakharia worked in Russia as regional director for German aviation company Lufthansa and is a graduate of Lomonosov Moscow University.
Georgia gained its independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1992 and in the decades since it split between its long-standing relationship with Moscow and efforts to seek closer ties with the West.
In a statement before Melia’s trial, European Union envoy to Georgia Carl Hartzell described the circumstances surrounding his prosecution as a “dangerous trajectory for Georgia and for Georgian democracy”.
The US Embassy in Tbilisi said on Twitter that the crisis “must be resolved peacefully”, urging restraint on all sides.
“The current dangerous situation after Melia’s decision stems from decades of problems with the electoral system and the judiciary,” he said.
In power since 2012, the Georgian Dream has seen its popularity due to its failure to address the economic stalemate and perceived backwardness of its commitment to democracy.
Critics accuse Georgia’s richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili – the founder of the widely seen Georgian dream of calling on the country – of persecuting opponents and inciting corruption.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]