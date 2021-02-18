Huntsville International Airport says they do not plan to close runways amid winter weather





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The winter storm moving through parts of the country is leaving some stranded and unable to reach their destination. The weather is particularly affecting air travel, but Huntsville International Airport says they have no plans to close their runways. “Our operations team immediately after hearing from the national weather service that there is a potential threat of severe weather whether winter weather from the tornado, what you have started an action plan,” says Huntsville International Airport Public Relations Manager Jana Steen. In their snow and ice prevention plan, the airport will do whatever it takes to ensure the ice does not freeze on the runways. “What they’re going to do is come up with liquid deicer and solid deicer solutions and they’ll start implementing them right away at the airport,” Steen says. Regardless of whether there are flights taking off or departing from Huntsville International, Jana Steen says there may be flights being diverted to Huntsville. “They will come in the form of planes that have an original destination elsewhere and cannot reach those destinations. “Sometimes the FAA will divert them to Huntsville because we have the second longest runway in the southeast and because we have those measures in place to keep a runway open,” says Steen. Steen says if anyone is unable to return to Huntsville via air travel, there is an explanation. “Your flight may be canceled, but it may have nothing to do with the city you are going to or even Huntsville. “It could have happened that the plane was stuck elsewhere in an airport where there was a more important weather event,” says Steen. Steen says that even with the winter weather conditions in North Alabama, the Huntsville international does not plan to close the runways. “It has been a very long time since we had to close a runway. “Years and years we have measures in place that allow us to keep those tracks clear,” says Steen. Huntsville International Airport says they have not had to close their runways in years.



