His Twitter Koo rival surpasses 4 million users in an instant; 1 million added in one week





The Twitter-like platform Koo has amassed over 10 new users in just one week, surpassing the 40-loop figure in almost 10 months of its arrival as Twitter was caught in the middle of the Indian government for its direction to remove nearly 1,400 controversial accounts. Koo, a favorite among several Union ministers, including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is at the forefront of the government’s war on Twitter, has reached 4.2 million users in no time. According to the data analysis platform Statista, as of January 2021, the micro-blogging platform Twitter had an audience of 69.3 million users in the US Japan and India ranked second and third with 50.9 and 17.5 million users, respectively. The popular fast-growing platform Koo describes itself as a personal update and micro-blogging service for sharing thought. The app won the Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge held in August last year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Indians to use the Koo app in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech as well. However, Koo also found itself in the middle of some controversy, including a dispute over data leaks and Chinese investment. Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna denied there was any data leak. “Koo is a company registered in India with Indian founders. Raised capital 2.5 years ago. The latest funding for Bombinate Technologies is run by an Indian investor with really 3one4 capital. Shunwei (single digit shareholder) who had investing in our Vocal trip will come out fully, “Radhakrishna said in a previous investment. Koo has raised $ 4.1 million as part of its Serie A funding. Infosys veteran Moonendas Pai 3one4 Capital is the latest addition for on-board investors, according to the company, and Accel Partners, Calari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also took part in the round. “We’ve gotten more love than we expected. Our systems are facing more workload than ever. Thank you for putting your trust in it. Our team is working on overload to fix it. We ask for your patience and support during this time. Let to do this together, “Radhakrishna had said. –IANST na / hirit (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

