France will step up cyber security defenses after the attacks





President Emmanuel Macron announced new investments to strengthen France’s cyber security defenses after two hospitals were hit by ransomware and the national security agency linked a major cyber attack spanning three years with Russian hackers. The government is allocating about 500m euros ($ 602m) to help companies and public authorities increase their cyber defense, an official in the president’s office said on Wednesday. Macron’s goal is to triple the annual sales of French cybersecurity companies to 25 billion euros in 2025 from 7.3 billion euros in 2019 and double the number of jobs in the sector by 2025. The French leader will speak to officials at two hospitals recently hit by hackers – in Villefranche-sur-Saone in central France and in Dax in the south-west – on Thursday morning. While medical facilities have been targeted more frequently since the COVID pandemic began, according to ANSSI observer, a French official said the country was not suffering more than others. Earlier this week, ANSSI said an attack similar to that used by Russian military hackers disrupted software firm Centeron, which lists Airbus SE, Orange SA and Electricite de France SA as its customers, in a campaign that began in late 2017 and continued into 2020 The company said the vulnerability may have been in an “older, open source” version of its product, rather than software sold to corporations. A French official at the foreign ministry on Wednesday described the campaign as “irresponsible” and an attack on the country’s sovereignty. France is taking a “responsible care” position in terms of public attribution, the official said, declining to name the source of the attack, adding that dialogue with Russia is needed on the issue. Russia has rejected the suggestion it was involved in. Copyright 2021 Bloomberg.

Was this article valid? yes

not Here are more articles you might like.

I interested in Cyber? Receive automatic notifications on this topic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos