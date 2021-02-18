Carrie Lam will receive the Sinovac vaccine as HK statistics inoculations





A worker from Chinese continental vaccine manufacturer Sinovac checks shots at CoronaVac’s COVID-19 vaccine that will leave its warehouse in Beijing for Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy of Sinovac Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on social media Thursday that she will receive the Sinovac vaccine developed in Chinese territory as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will receive the first batch of 1 million doses on Friday and bookings online will open on February 23rd. At a press conference on the COVID-19 vaccination program held on Thursday, the HKSAR government said the first batch of 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines would arrive on Friday afternoon and the first batch of 1 million doses co-developed by the company. Chinese Fosun and German vaccine manufacturer BioNTech will arrive in late February. Authorities said they would open online booking for the vaccines next Tuesday. Preference groups include people aged 60 and over, and people living or working in care centers. Vaccines will then be extended to those between 16 and 59 with the underlying disease. Residents under 60 will be vaccinated, the Hong Kong government said. Vaccination is voluntary and the more people taking the dose, the stronger protection the public can receive. Since vaccines were developed rapidly and rare side effects could not be ruled out, a fund of HK $ 1 billion ($ 129 million) was set up and allocated to address potential cases. Lam said on Facebook that she will receive the Sinovac vaccine, noting the vaccination program, which will be available next week, marks a new moment in Hong Kong’s fight against the epidemic. Thursday is the first day on which Hong Kong eased restrictions on social distance after more than two months, meaning residents can dine at restaurants in the evening and watch movies again. But Lam warned the public against relaxing vigilance. She reminded Hong Kong residents to scan health codes when entering certain areas and reiterated that users’ travel data is only stored on their mobile phones, so their personal location will not be revealed and the system will not violate privacy. Theirs. Global Times

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos