4Cable TV International, Inc., Discloses Annual Report Records for 2019 and 2020 Together with Legal Opinions





MIAMI, February 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – A group oriented to become a leader in the Cannabis-based product markets, announced today that they have submitted Annual Reports for 2019 and 2020. The company expects to be Pink in the coming days as OTC estimates same thing. The registrations signal the company’s intention to become fully transparent to our shareholders. As we work on previous years’ finances and hire a PCAOB audit firm so that we can be updated in full reporting, we are closer to achieving our goals of full transparency. At the same time we will use our best efforts to create an attractive set of business units that will meet the expectations of a fast growing market. Current CATV operations include the following affiliates, CIGN, American Health and Wellness Clinics, Corporate Clinic, Hip, Chai and Get Medicated. Currently all working cohesively under one roof, our team is fostering a collaborative environment for finding synergies and reducing costs in recurring areas. Company re-branding and supply chain consolidation is resulting in significant cost reductions leaving more for the bottom line. By ensuring compliance and the new marketing company, we are working together to meet our goals by sharing operational knowledge while maintaining operational independence to avoid mistakes. The choices made so far go only to show the synergy between the company models and how together we are more powerful than apart. We have already started negotiations for some other mergers and acquisitions that we will announce soon. About 4Cable TV International, Inc. 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is determined to become a fully integrated global CBD / hemp seed business. Agriculture is where it all begins, and distribution is where it all goes. Secure Port Declaration under the Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act of 1995 Statements in this press release regarding the business of 4Cable TV International that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. Examples of future statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s business and future prospects, strategic plans and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor performance guarantees in the future. Instead, they rely solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of its business, future plans and strategies, forecasts, forecast events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. As future statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The current results and financial condition of the Company may differ materially from those shown in future statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these future claims. Important factors that may cause the present results and financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those shown in future statements include, inter alia: general economic and financial conditions; consumer demand for CBD / hemp products and services; volatility in commercial markets and lack of liquidity in the ordinary shares of the Company; the company’s ability to successfully execute its new CBD / hemp strategy; limited history of company operation in CBD / hemp business; legal CBD / hemp business status of the Company; inherent risks in the CBD / hemp business; existing and new government regulations and changes in regulatory requirements; risks associated with US federal, state, and municipal rules and regulations regarding CBD / hemp; the company’s ability to obtain financing or raise capital on favorable terms or at all to execute its business strategy; the company’s ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired businesses; and risks associated with involvement in transactions with third parties, including related parties. For a discussion of additional additional risks and uncertainties that may result in actual results differing from those contained in future statements, see CATV OTC Market records. Any future statements made in this press release are based solely on the information currently available to the Company and speak only on the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Contact:

[email protected]

+1 (833) 211-3200 SOURCE 4Cable TV International, Inc.

