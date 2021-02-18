Bigot seeks to tarnish NYU campus in Greenwich Village with hate symbols





The suspect, who, police said, knocked down the walls of NYU Tisch Hall on Feb. 6 with a swastika and anti-Black graffiti. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Detectives in Manhattan are looking for the fanatic who painted a swastika and hate-filled messages on the side of a building on the campus of New York University in Greenwich Village earlier this month. Police said the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 6 in front of Tisch Hall, located at 40 West 4th St. According to police, the racist vandal used spray to scribble a swastika on the side of the building and write what the NYPD described as anti-Black rhetoric. After garbage at Tisch Hall, authorities said, he fled the scene walking north along Greene Road. The incident was reported in area 6. As part of its investigation, the NYPD provided video footage of the vandal, taken on the day of the attack and released on February 17th. amNewYork Metro contacted the NYU Department of Public Safety for information about the incident and is awaiting a response. Cops described the bigot as a heavy man with a light complexion between 5 meters, 8 inches tall and 5 meters, 10 inches tall wearing a dark colored jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers and a gray hat. Anyone with information about the suspect's incident or location can call Crime Prevention at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, call 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.







