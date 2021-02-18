The head of the company is imprisoned for dipping the woman’s head through the windows with drunken rage

Shaun McCallion has a previous conviction for assaulting woman Victoria, who backed him in court. (SWNS)

A fierce boss of the company cut off his wife’s head through a window after she refused to clean up his sick after a night out.

Shaun McCallion left his wife Victoria with a bang on the forehead that went down to the bone and told the arresting officers: She knows I am not the person you should shout at.

She was also left with a cut on her arm when she tried to protect her face during the February 2020 attack.

The 44-year-old, from Snitterfield, Warwickshire, who has a previous conviction for assaulting his wife, claimed it was an accident and tried to have the charges charged before pleading guilty to injuring her.

The defendant, who runs a construction company Solihull, was jailed for 18 months in the Coventry Crown Court when Ms. McCallion, who accompanied him to court, said: “Everything will be fine, everything will be fine.”

She told the judge: This will not help anyone. Why is no one listening to me?

McCallion was jailed at the Crown Court in Coventry. (Google Maps)

The couple, who have three children, were in a 12-year relationship that had continued despite the attack.

The court heard that the couple had been with friends and she was stubborn while he was drunk.

She had gone to bed but heard him jumping up and calling for help. When she saw that he had been sick on the floor, she asked him: What do you expect me to do about it?

McCallion got furious, taking his seat by the toilet and trying to pull a door out of it hanging, then started a fight as his wife tried to calm him down.

He moved into the hall which contained an interior window, into which McCallion pushed his wife, breaking her.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said: “This defendant put his hand on the back of her head and pushed it hard. The risk of serious injury was clear, and yet he continued to take it.”

He said it was “wonderful” Ms. McCallion is not left with a permanent, visible scar.

While he did not intend to put his head in the glass, this is the reality of the situation. It was a very reckless act committed on the drink, causing really serious harm, “he added.

Ms. McCallion went to hold her wound and called an ambulance as her husband told police on the way to the station: “There are two sides to every story.”

He told detectives that his wife got angry when she slipped on the sick and she fell out the window.

The court heard McCallion had previous convictions for excessive alcohol in 2006 and drums in 2016 when he punched her and slammed her head against a wall after a wedding.

Defending, Lucy Tapper said the relationship was not characterized by violence and the defendant had problems with alcohol which she said he has not touched since then and stress.

The fight in the hallway was “two-sided” and McCallion had not forced his wife’s head through the window, Tapper said.

“[Victoria] has accompanied him today, and I have spoken to him and the recovery is incredible, fortunately, “the lawyer said.

He has now done everything he can to correct the mistakes in his life that have led to this. “He is heartbroken for what he did to the woman he loves.”

This is the woman he loves and they have three children from whom he is kept away [as a bail condition] for the last year. “This is a close and loving family that wants to get back together.”

But the judge told the defendant: Mrs. McCallion is here. She is supportive of you. She has been at odds with her account and has said it was an accident. It was not an accident.

Repentance is instilled in me. The time of repentance was for you to come to court and plead guilty in the first case, but you did not, and made a request to dismiss it. “

