Imran Khan: Pakistan ‘s economic indicators are improving | World News





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan’s economic performance was slowly improving, banking on foreign reserves and exports, despite the severe challenge posed by the Covid-19 explosion.

Khan was heading to a celebration meeting, celebrating Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) by surpassing $ 500 million deposits (Rs 7,939 Cro).

The RDA initiative was launched in September last year by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s central bank, to provide banking solutions for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs).

The initiative aims to improve Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

In his speech, Khan said the main indicator showing an improvement in the economy was the growth of exports, which grew more than that of regional competitors.

He said the textile sector was attracting investment and new factories were opening.

“They can not find [enough] skilled workers for textile factories in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, “he said.

The prime minister said the current account deficit had narrowed as another indicator of economic stability brought about by his government.

Khan said his government had also repaid $ 6 billion ($ 37.787 million) in debt.

He said more could be done to advertise the RDA scheme so that more people abroad know about it and open their accounts, as they were contributing to stabilizing the country’s economy.

Foreign Pakistanis are our greatest asset and it has been our effort to harness this potential to move the country forward, he said.

He also instructed the State Bank of Pakistan to open a special cell to fully facilitate foreign Pakistanis in opening RDAs.

The more we facilitate expatriates, the more money will come into Roshan Digital Account, he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Khan wrote on Twitter: I want to thank our Pakistanis Abroad who responded so powerfully to the SBP #RoshanDigital Accounts. 87,833 accounts opened from 97 countries around the world. $ 500 million (Rs 7,939 crore) shipped to Pakistan in just 5 months. Momentum continues to grow with $ 243 million (Rs 3,858 crore) coming in just the last 6 weeks.

