Global Health News Information – February 2021





COVID-19 is an evolving, rapidly evolving situation. COVID-19 public health information from the US CDC | COVID-19 research information from US NIH | COVID-19 resources for global health researchers January / February 2021 | Volume 20 Number 1

The WHO issues the guide to genomic sequencing Increasing global investment in implementing genomic sequencing to rapidly diagnose, monitor, and track the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has prompted the WHO to issue guidelines on how to maximize these efforts. The publication includes practical considerations for implementing genomic sorting programs and a summary of public health objectives. The refugee survey shows the impact of COVID The COVID-19 pandemic has had a very negative impact on the living and working conditions of refugees and migrants, according to a WHO study. Of the more than 30,000 refugees and migrants worldwide surveyed, more than half reported higher levels of depression, fear, anxiety and loneliness. Measles cases, deaths continue to increase globally In 2019, global measles cases rose to over 860,000 and deaths rose to more than 207,000, according to a report released jointly by the U.S. CDC and WHO. Measles deaths have risen steadily by 50% since reaching a record low in 2016. Insufficient vaccination of children worldwide is to blame, the study said. The toolkit started to fight TB WHO and TDR have developed an interactive web-based package that supports national TB programs and other partners to conduct implementation research designed to evaluate digital TB care technologies. The resource guides users through the steps to conceive, budget, and prepare for an IR study. WHO reveals the main causes of death Non-communicable diseases now make up seven of the world’s top 10 causes of death, according to the WHO Global Health Report, which provides data from 2000 to 2019. Heart disease remains the number one killer, while diabetes and dementia now have entered the top 10. . To view Adobe PDF files,

download current, free accessible plugins from the Adobe website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos