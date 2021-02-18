Best Chef awards get ready to honor creative talent





Founders of the best chef awards Cristian Gadau and Joanna Slusarczyk between the celebrations Dariusz Bres

If the top 50 worlds were the Oscars, then The best chef prices are the Cannes Film Festival. Fun fun, lively and important. It’s a party. So says a frequent guest in the star chefs district. His point is not only that the awards ceremony is an event that does not take itself too seriously and is a good time above all, but also that it often warns some newcomers as well as celebrates established players. Case in point: The winner of recent years was Rene Redzepi of Copenhagen Noma, but the list also included rising stars like Manuella Buffara of Manu in So Paulo and the new generation bosses (and alBulli alumni) after Disfrutar in Barcelona. But more than just another price list, it’s a global community of like-minded food lovers. They share culinary experiences and a common space where the old guard shares the cores of their craft with the next generation. The event started five years ago in Warsaw (a city often overlooked with a great and varied gastronomic scene), then moved to Milan in 2018 and Barcelona in 2019, before going virtual in what was definitely one of the years worst for the hospitality industry. Winners at the 2019 Best Boss Awards Ceremony in Barcelona The best chef prices

Last year did not stop us, says Joanna Slusarczyk, a neuroscientist and one of the award makers. (Its co-creator, Cristian Gadau, calls himself a gastronomer.) We’ve actually worked harder to adapt and provide chefs and restaurants around the world with a platform to stay connected and to share information with each other and with the public. Our great hope for this year is for our community to be able to meet again in person. To this end, they announced today that the fifth presentation of the Best Chief Awards enabled by Perlage will take place in Amsterdam from 13-15 September, with the slogan Back to Life, Back to Reality. They are planning a suspended extension, as only one of these years 100 new candidates representing 35 countries and selected by independent professionals from the world of gastronomy will be announced (in no specific way) in their social media channels every day for 100 days starting February 25th. Then, in June, all those candidates, along with the nominating committee and all 100 chefs included in the list of recent years will vote for their peers. Public voting for the Fol-LOVERS award will begin in July. This public vote is another thing that sets these awards apart, as they have given a chance to anyone who is interested in a good dinner. But the main difference is the focus on how and why gastronomy just as much of them. As a profile in honest cooking put it, So while food still plays a central role in their community, there is a higher concentration on cars, passion and creativity behind chefs. These are the traits that allow them to excel in their craft and Joanna and Cristian thought that this side of the story had not yet been told in depth.







