J&K situation seeing a noticeable change, send LG LG Sinha





Visit the improved understanding of important issues related to the territory of the Union, says the Ambassador of Eritrea

The 24 envoys, who visited Jammu on their second daily visit to J&K on Thursday, told Governor Lieutenant Manoj Sinha that the situation was seeing a marked change in Union (UT) territory. The difference is noticeable in J&K. The visit of the envoys to J&K is an opening of the eyes and improved the understanding of important issues related to J&K, said Eritrean Ambassador Alem Tsehaye Woldermariam, while he presented a vote of thanks on behalf of the delegation Mr. Sinha in Jammu. Mr Sinha said the August 5 move put an end to years of suffering for J&K people. The Prime Minister’s efforts have ushered in a new era, bringing socio-economic development to the region and empowering the people. We have developed an ecosystem of democratic values, principles of well-being and economic development in J&K, said LG. He praised the envoys for investments made in infrastructure, industry, education, healthcare, skills development and sustainable living. Every citizen of J&K has a secure future and recognition, said LG. Calling terrorism as the greatest enemy of mankind, the Governor of Lt. He said the recent District Development Council polls were peaceful, non-violent and fair. Now, true democracy is booming at UT, LG said. About 26 people representing civil society groups and elected members also met with the envoys. No one applied for citizenship [during the meeting]. Everyone told them that they were happy with the abolition of the special status after receiving their rights, which were denied before August 5, 2019 in J&K, said the mayor of the municipal corporation Jammu Chander Mohan Gupta. The envoys, who met with J&K Chief Justice and senior officials, also visited the headquarters of the 15 Corps in the Badami Bagh area, before traveling to Jammu. An official said Lieutenant General BS Raju, Commander of Corps General Officer Chinar and IGP Vijay Kumar informed the envoys about the ground situation at the Control Line and at the back ground. Overall safety indicators have improved in J&K. However, terrorists still retain the capability for a terrorist act, said Lieutenant General Raju, who also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to target political workers. He said the attacks on political workers is a clear message that Pakistan-sponsored elements do not want a change in the status quo. Kashmir Internationalization Center: Congress J&K Congress President GA Mir called the envoys’ meetings a stage-driven show. The envoys did not meet any members appointed by Congress and the National Conference. They met those who speak the BJP language and praise the BJP. Why is the government itself internationalizing the Kashmir issue by sending foreign envoys to Kashmir, Mr. Mir asked. Taking a tour of the envoys, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, Thank you for visiting Kashmir. Now please send some real tourists from your countries to visit J&K. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, in a tweet, said, Foreigners [firangis] can go, but a Joint Parliamentary Committee and Opposition leaders can not go. This guided tour is a joke. Rubs salt on the wounds of a badly bruised population.

