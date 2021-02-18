The process of accepting kindergartens begins in Delhi | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: Admission to kindergartens in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.

The application window will close on March 4th.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had announced last week the admissions schedule, bringing leave for concerned parents who have been waiting for the announcement for more than two months.

“The first list of selected children will appear on March 20, followed by the second list on March 25 and the next list for admission, if any, on March 27. The whole admission process will end on March 31,” said a DoE official.

Typically, admission to kindergartens in about 1,700 schools in the national capital begins in the last week of November.

“We have told the schools that no deviation from the announced schedule will be allowed. Each school will display the admission schedule on the bulletin board and its website. Further, each school will ensure that application forms for acceptance to be made available to all applicants by the date of submission of the form, “the official said.

Schools were asked to announce their seat number and admission criteria by 15 February.

“The number of places in entry level classes will not be less than the highest number of places in entry level classes over the last three years – 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

“Schools will develop and adopt admission criteria which will be fair, reasonable, well-defined, fair, non-discriminatory, clear and transparent,” the official added.

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) in question, who ensures that each private school uploads their criteria and points to the online module and further ensures that the school will not adopt the criteria repealed by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

