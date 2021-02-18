People in Global Health News – February 2021





COVID-19 is an evolving, rapidly evolving situation. COVID-19 public health information from the US CDC | COVID-19 research information from US NIH | COVID-19 resources for global health researchers January / February 2021 | Volume 20 Number 1

Zimbabwean scientist Dr James Hakim is dead University of Zimbabwe professor and beneficiary of Fogarty

Dr. James Hakim | died of COVID-19. Hakim was the chief investigator of his countries’ Medical Education Partnership Initiative (MEPI) award and chaired the MEPI PI Council for several years. He was also a member of the UNAIDS Committee of Experts on HIV / AIDS. Fogarty Grant beneficiary Dr David Katzenstein is missing out on COVID Stanford University Professor

Dr. David Katzenstein died after contracting COVID-19 while on a visit to Zimbabwe. His long association with the country began in 1986, when he was a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. He was a PI in numerous NIH grants for HIV / AIDS research and training, including some from Fogarty. Walensky was appointed to lead the U.S. CDC President Joe Biden has appointed

Dr.Rochelle Walensky to run the US CDC. Walensky was previously chief infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School. She received MD from Johns Hopkins University and MPH from Harvard. The appointment does not require Senate confirmation. Cameron will lead global health at NSC Dr. Elizabeth Cameron is returning to the U.S. National Security Council as senior director for global health security and biodiversity, the Biden Administration has announced. She held the same position in the Obama Administration and helped launch her Global Health Security Agenda. Cameron holds a Ph.D. in biology from Johns Hopkins University.

Karim, Fauci receive honors for defending science Dr.

Salim S. Abdool Karim and Anthony Fauci has been awarded the John Maddox 2020 Prize for standing on science during the coronavirus pandemic. Abdool Karim, a longtime Fogarty beneficiary, is an epidemiologist of infectious diseases in South Africa. The award is presented by the Sense charity about Science and journals

Nature. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the NIHs (NIAID), serves in the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force and was named President Bidens Chief Medical Adviser for COVID-19. He also won the $ 1 million Dan David Prize for his defense of science, his advocacy for coronavirus vaccines, and his leadership of HIV / AIDS research. The farmer awarded the Berggruen Prize Dr. Paul Farmer will receive the Berggruen Prize for his work advancing global public health justice. Chair of global health at Harvard University, he is also the founding director of the nonprofit Partners in Health. The $ 1 million prize is awarded annually to thinkers whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and progress. Fogarty mHealth contributor honored by Medscape Dr. Esther Freeman, director of global health dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, has been named a rising star in medicine by Medscape. An assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, Freeman was previously an associate in a Fogarty mobile health grant and currently has funding from NIAID to study Kaposis sarcoma in Africa. To view Adobe PDF files,

