The Attorney General releases data on drug overdose in January 2021





February 18, 2021 – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have released data on drug overdoses for January 2021, which draws attention to the ongoing destruction being caused by the opioid epidemic in Maine. This report inaugurates the monthly reporting, designed to improve transparency and timeliness regarding disease and substance use mortality in Maine. The day-to-day numbers will be updated with each new monthly report, once the cases are completed and their overdose status is confirmed or ruled out. The total is expected to shift as this evolution takes place. Moreover, as a result of using a smaller sample size each month, totals are expected to fluctuate due to the effects of random change. The reports will also present aspects of the states’ response to the epidemic. These monthly reports will be posted on https://mainedrugdata.com. The report, compiled by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine, showed that 58 deaths were caused by drugs in January 2021. Of those, 29 have been confirmed drug deaths and 29 are suspected drug deaths. The most common cause of death in these cases is non-pharmaceutical fentanyl. In response to the report, Attorney General Aaron M. Frey said, “January numbers are a grim and tragic reminder of how widespread and deadly the opioid epidemic is. We need to work urgently to connect the Mainers who are struggling with the disorder.” of substance use with the resources they need to protect them and help them progress in recovery and we need to unite as a community to take control of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to remove barriers to treatment and support. “ Frey continued, “Reporting this data more often, and eventually adding data on non-fatal overdoses, will enable us to have a better real-time understanding of the crisis. I am also encouraged by the efforts made. by the Governor Mills administration and other stakeholders, and I am pleased that the report will begin to highlight aspects of the states’ response to the crisis that deserve the most attention. “ One such measure that Frey noted was the Naloxone Overdose Prevention and Safety in Intensive Proliferation initiative. OPTIONS is a coordinated effort by the Maine Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) and other state agencies to improve the health of Mainers by using substances through harm reduction strategies, assisting them on the path to recovery and reducing dramatic number of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses. More information on OPTIONS can be found at https://knowyouroptions.me. Attorney General Frey noted that combating drug-related deaths continues to be a priority for the Attorney General’s Office. He is a member of the governors’ prevention and recovery cabinet. Full report by Dr. Sorg is attached.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos