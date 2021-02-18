Spectacular Double Explosion at Etna in Photography





CATANIA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 16: The explosion on Mount Etna in the late afternoon had a … [+] increase in volcanic activity in the Southeast Crater, followed by a violent pyroclastic flow accompanied by high lava springs and lava flows along the wings of the Southeast Crater, photo taken from MIlo village near Catania on 16 February 2021. (Photo by Salvatore Agency Allegra / Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has erupted twice in less than 48 hours with jaw displays of lava springs and pink smoke bullets. CATANIA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 15, 2021: Mount Etna erupts in Sicily sending ash and dumps … [+] lava in the air – PHOTOGRAPHY BY Marco Restivo / Barcroft Studios / Upcoming Publications (Photo credit should read Marco Restivo / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Barcroft Media through Getty Images

The 3,324-meter volcano that rises above the city of Catania on the island of Sicily often erupts. In fact, Stefano Branco, head of the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology in Catania, said the latest volcanic activity was “not at all disturbing”. However, Catania Airport closed on February 16 and reopened the next morning after thick layers of ash had cleared from the runway. CATANIA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 16: A pedestrian with a tent on the streets of Catania protects … [+] itself from volcanic ash from Mount Etna that fell this afternoon during volcanic activity on February 16, 2021 in Catania, Italy. Ethnic eruption, strong explosive activity from the South-Eastern Crater, lava from the volcano and a high column of smoke with ash pouring over the city of Catania. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images) Getty Images

Ash and lava from the eruptions have covered the city of Catania and authorities are monitoring developments in cities like Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo that lie at the base of the volcano. CATANIA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 16, 2021: Mount Etna erupts in Sicily sending ash piles and dumps … [+] lava in the air – PHOTO FROM Marco Restivo / Barcroft Studios / Upcoming Publications (Photo must be read by Marco Restivo / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Barcroft Media through Getty Images

The first blast dropped dramatic bullets of smoke and ash into the air on Tuesday. Paroxysm also erupted lava eruptions, coloring the smoke pink. CATANIA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 18: Photo taken from Milo village near Catania shows explosion in … [+] Mount Etna, 32 hours after the last spectacular paroxysmal episode of February 16, in Italy on February 18, 2021. In the Southeastern Crater a new paroxysm occurred on February 18, this eruption was characterized by high lava springs, long lava flows from the southeast to the north side of the Southeast Crater and a dense column of explosive ash. (Photo by Salvatore Allegra / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

Just 32 hours later, the volcano repeated its astonishing screen with lava springs that fired up to 700 meters into the air and erupted in numerous streams along the sides of Mount Etna. CATANIA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 18: New eruption of Mount Etna, which started overnight and … [+] finished after only a few hours, seen from the port of Riposto in the province of Catania. The lava flow descended along the east side of the cone, heading towards the “Valle del Bove” on February 18, 2021 in Catania, Italy. There was a new Etna eruption in the middle of the night with ash rain and lava flows. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images) Getty Images

According to the website Volcano discovery, which publishes alerts about seismic activity worldwide, is likely to have more fiery spectacles from Mount Etna in the coming days or weeks.

