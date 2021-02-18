International
Ontario registers 1,038 new cases of COVID-19, 44 other disease-related deaths
Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief health officer, is scheduled to hold a conference on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.
You will be able to see it directly in this story.
Ontario reported another 1,038 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 44 others with the disease Thursday.
New cases include 376 in Toronto, 142 in the Peel Region and 122 in the York Region.
Other public health that saw double-digit growth were:
- Hamilton: 49 years old
- Simcoe-Muskoka: 45 years old
- Waterloo Region: 43
- Windsor-Essex: 41
- Ottawa: 37
- Halton Region: 27
- Northwest: 25
- Thunder Bay: 21
- MIddlesex-London: 20
- Durham Region: 19
- Lambton: 15
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 10
(Note: All figures used in this story can be found in the panel of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 or inDaily Epidemiological Summary. The number of cases for each region may differ from that reported by the local public health unit, as local units report figures at different times.)
They come as the province’s laboratory network completed 56,165 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and recorded a test positivity rate of 2.2 percent.
Among the new cases were 10 related to the first variant identified in the UK and four caused by the first variant found in South Africa. A total of 359 cases in Ontario are now associated with disturbing variants.
Resolved cases continued to outpace new cases, with the number of confirmed infections active throughout the province, dropping to 10,702, the lowest since November 11, 2020.
According to the Ministry of Health, there were 758 people with COVID-19 in hospitals. This is down from a high pandemic of 1,701 on January 12th.
Of those currently in hospitals, 277 were being treated in intensive care and 192 required a ventilator to breathe.
The additional deaths reported today brought the official Ontario number to 6,773.
Meanwhile, the province said it administered 12,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. A total of 501,867 shots have been fired in Ontario so far, while 205,802 people have been fully immunized with both doses.
Requests to delay opening in Toronto, Peel
The Ontario health minister says the province is carefully considering a request from Toronto and the Peel Region to delay release restrictions in those communities for two weeks.
Christine Elliott says the province’s top doctor will look at new pandemic data today that will inform his recommendation on what needs to be done for the two hotspots COVID-19.
Medical officials for Toronto and Peel wrote to the Ontario chief health official recently, saying lifting a home stay order and other restrictions next week as the province has planned would lead to more illness and death.
Dr. Eileen de Villa and Dr. Lawrence Loh demanded that those pandemic measures stay in place at least until March. 9
They said they were concerned about the threat posed by more contagious variants of the virus and said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are still very high.
Peel and Toronto are among the four remaining Ontario regions that have not yet moved from the home-stay order back to the province’s color-coded pandemic restraint system.
The Progressive Conservative Government has defended its decision to proceed with easing restrictions for most of the province, despite warnings it could trigger a third wave.
NDP calls for public inquiry
Also Thursday morning, the Ontario Official Opposition introduced a bill that would allow an independent and public judicial inquiry into the government’s treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, NDP leader Andrea Horwathsaid such an investigation would ensure the province was “better prepared for the next important health event and never repeat the same mistakes again”.
Horwath said both the Liberal and PC governments failed to act on the critical lessons learned during the 2003 SARS outbreak in Toronto and that Ontarians deserve a “full and independent account” of how the current government responded to the crisis and how it affected families in province.
She also stressed that an investigation should be launched only after the province has overcome the immediate dangers posed by the pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]