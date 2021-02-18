Protesting farmers own ‘Rocco Railway’; Railways say negligible impact

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide ‘Rocco Rail’ agitation with the railways saying it had a negligible impact on services even though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precaution.

In Punjab and Haryana, farmers in some places landed on railway tracks that led to disruption to the normal movement of trains on several lines.

Protests were also organized in several places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In many states, however, it was an important issue.

Kisan Sabha of all India claimed that the agitation received “massive response across the country”.

He further claimed that several activists were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana.

“The massive success of the Rocco rail war is a warning to the Modi government. Farmers across the country have expressed their determination to continue the war until the demands are met,” Sabha said in a statement.

A railway spokesman said the agitation passed without any inconvenient incidents and had negligible or minimal impact on the running of trains across the country.

Trains began moving normally across the country within an hour after the agitation ended at 4 p.m., he said.

Earlier, about 25 trains were repaired by the Railways due to unrest called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions that is leading the protest against the three farm laws.

“Most areas have not reported any train stoppage by agitators. Few trains were stopped in some areas of some railway areas, but now the trains are operating normally and the trains are operating normally. While dealing with the Rocco Railway agitation, maximum patience was exercised by all interested parties, “he said.

Railways deployed an additional 20 RPSF companies across the country, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmers’ groups gathered at the Haryana Ambala, Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri railway stations, according to officials.

In Kurukshetra, some protesters climbed to the top of the Gita Jayanti Express train, which was stationary at the time, resulting in several delays.

In Punjab, protesters boarded rails in several places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway, officials said.

Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway line in Jalandhar and in addition to a railway line in Mohali district, they said.

The Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways decided to stop trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the ‘Rocco Railway’ protest.

In Rajasthan, officials said the Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was the only train canceled due to agitation, while several others were delayed.

Even in West Bengal, missing incidents were reported across the state with little or no effect on rail services.

In Maharashtra, members of several organizations and political party workers, including Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also participated in the railway agitation at Pune Railway Station, welfare activist Nitin Pawar tha.

Protesters blocked the Koyna Express and shouted slogans while standing in front of trains, he said.

At least 12 people were arrested at Lasur station, about 40km from Aurangabad, an official said.

“The Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi train was stopped at the station for about 30 minutes. We have stopped about 12 agitators and further investigation is underway,” the official from the railway police said.

In Bengaluru, the protest was of little importance, but there was a good turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere.

In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, several protesters were arrested, sources said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a reversal of the Farmers ‘Products Trade and Promotion Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) for Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.

Protesting farmers have expressed concern that these laws will pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price System (MSP), leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has claimed that the new laws will bring better opportunities for farmers and the introduction of new technologies in agriculture.