1cr checks for the families of two other frontline workers who died from Covid
Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance to $ 1 billion for the families of two other Covid front-line workers who died of the disease after contracting it while on duty. With this, the total number of families that have received compensation is now 39.
As part of another scheme being run by the Delhi government, Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday provided financial assistance in the amount of 3.18 crore to 488 construction workers in the city.
Kejriwal went on Thursday to meet the families of Om Pal Singh, director of the Kalyanpuri government boys’ high school, who had died from Covid-19 after contracting him while working at one of the famine relief centers. . He then visited the family of Raj Kumar, a security guard at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, who had also died from Covid-19.
The past year has been difficult for all of us. But during this one year, amid the pandemic, our Covid warriors fought the battle from the front for the people of Delhi. Today, I visited the families of the late Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar and handed over the checks of 1 kror each for their relatives. The loss these families have suffered is insurmountable, but I hope this financial assistance will bring them some relief, Kejriwal said.
So far, the Delhi government has provided them Compensation of 1 crore each for the families of 19 Delhi Police personnel, six Delhi Fire Service personnel, one from the Indian Army, BSF and IB and 11 Crown fighters (government teachers, civil protection volunteers, security guards, doctors, etc.). .)
The Delhi government on Thursday accelerated the process of disbursing claims for 488 construction workers, giving them 3.18 crore under different schemes. Sisodia, who is also the city labor minister, handed over checks to construction workers present at an event organized at the Delhi Secretariat.
The Department of Labor has modernized the way funds are distributed under the Delhi Construction Welfare Board and other Construction Workers. Disbursements and aid had previously been blocked, but the Delhi government has now accelerated the whole process, Sisodia said.
Delhi is one of the first states to be actively deployed 10,000 each as mitigation benefits for all registered construction workers. To date, more than 48,000 construction workers have received the amount, he said.
On Thursday, 181 beneficiaries received assistance under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and burial scheme and 51 beneficiaries under the pension scheme.
Every Delhi construction worker should have faith that my government stays with me in times of need. The people of Delhi should have that level of trust in the government, Sisodia said.
Applicants under the scheme do not have to stand in long queues at government offices, he said. The applicant only needs to call 1076 and a person from the department will make a home visit to complete the documentation process. Once completed, the applicant will receive a message that their registration is complete.
Kusum, the wife of a construction worker who took over 30,000 under the maternal health scheme, said: “My husband is a carpenter. He has a problem with his leg. Upon hearing about this scheme, we visited the employment office to inquire about it. Within 10 days from “Presenting our details, we got the amount. These funds will help us take care of our newborn daughter Divya. This will help us eat and sleep better,” she said.
