Boy, 17, charged in connection with shooting at 14-year-old girl in Jane-Finch apartment

Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Alyssa Driscoll, who survived after being shot in the head at her apartment last week.

The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 12, just before 3 a.m. in a building in StongCourt, near the corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue in the northwest of the city.

In a press release Thursday, police said a group of youths were together inside an apartment unit when a gun was fired and Alyssawas hit.

Toronto police have said four male suspects fled the apartment after the shooting, traveling north on foot.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside the unit. Hours after the shooting, police said they were talking to a number of people who were in the apartment at the time Alyssa was shot.

Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, Alyssa remains in hospital in stable condition.

Her father, Brandon Driscoll, said Wednesday that she had been transferred from the intensive care unit at Toronto Hospital for Sick Children to a trauma center. He said she is smart and can talk.

Police say the accused, a teenage boy from Toronto, was arrested and charged with a host of offenses, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The teenager, who cannot be identified under the Juvenile Justice Act, appeared in a Toronto city court Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Prevention anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).