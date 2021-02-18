India Denounces ‘Vaccine Nationalism’, Calls for Vigilance on Future Pandemics | Global Indians





UNITED NATIONS India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar denounced “vaccine nationalism” on February 17 and called for putting the world under protection from future pandemics. Addressing the UN Security Council via video link, he said: “Stop the ‘vaccination nationalism’, in fact actively encourage internationalism. The accumulation of overdoses will defeat our efforts to achieve health security. collective. “ He opposed that stance of Western nations with India’s global vaccine efforts. New Delhi ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program, he stressed, has provided Covid-19 vaccines in 25 countries and 49 others from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands will receive them. soon. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Luis Ebrard thanked India for providing the vaccines. According to an AP report from Mexico City, Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from a factory in India on February 14 and outlined plans to vaccinate older people in the poorest, most remote countries first. Giving an overview of the problem of vaccine inequality, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Only ten countries have administered 75 percent of all Covid-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, more than 130 countries have not received a single dose.” Jaishankar also announced that India was donating 200,000 doses of the vaccine to UN peacekeepers operating in difficult conflict situations. He cited the Bhagvad Gita for India’s motivation to provide vaccines. Scripture says, Do your work with the welfare of others always in mind, he said, adding: This is the spirit in which India approaches the Covid challenge and urges this Council to work collectively to address its dimensions of different. Looking ahead, Jaishankar said the world needs to prepare for future pandemics and mutations in the Covid-19 virus. Nations should “cooperate with each other in genomic surveillance to track mutations and variants of the virus and exchange information about it on a regular, timely basis,” he said. They should also “actively prepare for the next global pandemic by focusing on capacity building, developing protocols and building a knowledge base and expertise,” he added. Guterres, meanwhile, in a warning to developed countries that have dumped most of their vaccine supplies, said: “If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the South Global, or part of it, it will spread again and again. “The variants could become more contagious, more deadly and potentially threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnoses. This could prolong the pandemic significantly, enabling the virus to turn into North Global disease.” “The world urgently needs a Global Vaccination Plan to bring them all together with the required power, scientific expertise and productive and financial capacity,” he added. AP adds from New Delhi: Health officials in India say cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa and Brazil have been found in India. They said on February 16 that the variant was discovered in four passengers last month. Over 150 cases of another variant first discovered in the UK have been found previously in India. A cluster of over 100 cases has been discovered in Bengaluru in an apartment complex. Another nail was discovered by health officials in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including Mumbai.

