Vatican employees who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine without medical reasons may be fired





ROME – The Vatican is taking Pope Francis’ pro-vaccine stance very seriously: Any Vatican employee who refuses to receive a coronavirus stroke without any valid medical reason risks being fired. A Feb. 8 decree signed by the Vatican City State Governor says employees who choose to be vaccinated without any proven medical reason may be subject to a sanction up to and including “termination of employment.” The directive cited the need to protect Vatican employees in the workplace, as well as guidelines issued by the Francis COVID-19 advisory commission, which said individuals have a moral responsibility to be vaccinated “given that the refusal of a The vaccine could pose a risk to others. “ The decree sparked heated debates on Thursday, as its provisions go beyond the generally voluntary nature of COVID-19 vaccinations in Italy and the rest of the world. The Vatican is an absolute monarchy in the heart of Rome that operates independently of Italian law and the protection of Italian labor. In a statement late Thursday answering questions about the decree, the Vatican City State’s governor’s office defended the measure but denied it violated workers’ rights. He said it was issued as an urgent response to a public health crisis and reflected the need to protect individual employees and the wider community. The statement said the reference to a 2011 norm allowing the dismissal of an employee who refuses preventive health care measures was not of a punitive nature. Rather, the statement said, it is “a tool that provides a flexible and proportionate response to the need to balance collective health care with freedom of choice, without using any repressive means against an employee”. Some Catholics and other believers have expressed faith-based concerns about vaccines because some of those available were indirectly related to research using abortion abortion cells. The Vatican doctrine office has deemed it morally acceptable for Catholics to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including those that rely on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses. Vaccines are not mandatory in Italy, where the coronavirus outbreak in Europe broke out this time last year and which has the highest number of pandemic deaths from any European country except Britain. Some doctors and nurses who have expressed anti-vaccine feelings or skepticism about the virus have been threatened with professional sanctions. The Italian government’s bioethics committee said in November that while it could not rule out the need to seek vaccines for members of highly exposed groups, such as medical personnel, any action to mandate COVID-19 strokes should be “discussed within associations. their professionalism and is revoked as soon as there is no longer a significant risk to the collective. “ The Vatican, which has about 5,000 employees, is on its way to becoming perhaps the first country to end its adult vaccination campaign. The Holy See health service began inoculating staff members and their families in January with the Pfizer vaccine. Francis himself has received both needed doses and the Vatican has expanded its vaccine offerings to also cover homeless people in the area. Francis has often spoken of the need to ensure that vaccines are widely available, especially to the poor and marginalized.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos