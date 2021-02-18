Tom Ridge to Title UNO Hagel Forum in Global Leadership | tidings







The University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) and the Atlantic Council are welcoming the community to attend the Hagel Forum on Global Leadership on Monday, March 8, at 5 PM CST. Tom Ridge, the former US Secretary of Homeland Security and former Pennsylvania Governor, will discuss the role of US leadership in a changing world with UN alumnus Chuck Hagel, the former US Secretary of Defense, and former U.S. Senator from Nebraska. Event 2021 is the third part of the Chuck Hagel Forum in the Global Leadership series. The series debuted at UNO in 2019 with a discussion on pressing global issues between Hagel and then-US Vice President Joe Biden. The 2020 event featured former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who spoke on issues on climate change and technological innovation. This year’s forum is organized in partnership with Atlantic Council, a non – partisan organization that galvanizes US leadership and engagement around the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to shape solutions to global challenges. The event will feature Ridge’s opening remarks followed by a discussion with Ridge and Hagel moderated by Michelle Black, Ph.D., a political science assistant professor at UNO and a research associate for the National Institute for Strategic Research (NSRI) . This series of events examines critical issues with global leaders in search of solutions to today’s global challenges. The Chuck Hagel Forum on Global Leadership offers an opportunity to engage with Hagel and other global leaders, policymakers, and thinkers. This virtual event will premiere online at 5 PM CST, Monday, March 8, on the Chuck Hagel Forum website at Global Leadership and on Atlantic Council platforms.

About the Atlantic Council The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the central role of the Atlantic Community in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum to navigate the dramatic economic and political changes that define the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its unique network of influential global leaders. The Atlantic Council – through the letters it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops and the communities it builds – shapes policy choices and policy strategies to create a freer, safer and more prosperous world. About the University of Nebraska in Omaha Located in one of America’s best cities to live, work and study, the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is Nebraska’s highest metropolitan university. With more than 15,000 students enrolled in 200 plus study programs, UNO is recognized nationwide for its online education, postgraduate education, military friendliness, and community engagement efforts. Founded in 1908, UNO has served students of all backgrounds for over 100 years and is dedicated to another century of excellence in both the classroom and the community. Become a UNO fan at Facebook and follow those of UNO Tweet updates.







