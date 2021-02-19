Services Australia ‘overloads’ myGov ahead of COVID strike





Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon begin in Australia and to prepare, the federal government is asking people to link their digital government services, specifically myGov and Medicare accounts. Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said connecting the internet services to myGov and Medicare would allow individuals to access digital evidence that they have been vaccinated. See also: AU $ 24 million vaccination campaign to ignore misinformation by federal MPs He also said that Services Australia has “overloaded” the government’s online services portal. “Services Australia has started working to ensure that government services are simple, respectable, transparent and useful – so we have super myGov uploaded and have the highest level of cyber security to protect the Australian Immunization Register, ” he said. “Linking your myGov and Medicare digital accounts is a simple step you can take now that will help you and your family get ready for a vaccinated Australia.” Earlier this month, Robert announced a vaccination passport, a digital record that confirms people have received strokes through the Australian Immunization Registry (AIR). “They will have a registration, they will have a digital and paper certificate. For about 89% of Australians who have a smartphone, they will be able to use that digital certificate on their smartphone, download it. on their phone as a permanent recording, “Robert said at the time. On Friday, he added that AIR has undergone significant updates in preparing the spread of COVID-19 vaccines. “AIR already allows you to view your registered immunizations through myGov or the Medicare Express Plus app through an ‘immunization history statement,'” he said. “Nearly 5.5 million immunization history statements were securely accessed by individuals between October 2019 and August 2020. Your immunization history statement will record your COVID-19 vaccines.” In March last year, myGov crashed when many Australians tried to determine if they qualified for support from the country’s Centrelink scheme. Robert was quick to claim that the portals had a distributed denial of service (DDoS) while simultaneously attacking legitimate traffic disruptions that crossed the 55,000 concurrent user limit set by the government. Those words were barely two hours old when Robert stood up in Parliament to say that it was just 95,000 people trying to connect to myGov that had triggered a DDoS alarm, and not an attack at all. “We’ve gone from 6,000 to 50,000 to 150,000 all in space, a matter of one day. And tonight, they’re working to raise it again. I would say to Australians, yes, we’re very sorry. “But at the same time, we are urging Australians, even in these most difficult circumstances, to be patient. Everyone is doing their best,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrisonlater. According to Robert, there are currently 19.7 million active myGov accounts with 9.9 million linked to Medicare. As of June 30, 2020, on average, 150,000 new myGov accounts have been created and linked to one member service each month, and 92,000 myGov accounts have been linked to Medicare each month. HERE JUST THE FUNDA FROM CANBERRA

