Small tremor of magnitude 3.5 just reported 8 miles northeast of Big Pine, California, United States / VolcanoDiscovery





Fri, 19 February 2021, 00:33 00:33 AM Earthquake 3.5 Feb 18 4:13 pm (GMT -8)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck the afternoon of Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4:13 pm local time near Big Pine, Inyo County, California, USA, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 3.6 miles. Shallow earthquakes feel stronger than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake may be reviewed within the next hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies release their report.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which listed the 3.5 magnitude earthquake as well.

Based on preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a flicker of light in the epicenter area.

Weak tremors may have been felt in the Big Pine (pop. 1,800) located 8 miles from the epicenter.

Weak tremors may have been felt in the Big Pine (pop. 1,800) located 8 miles from the epicenter.

Other cities or towns near the epicenter where the quake might have felt like a very weak tremor include Bishop (pop. 3,800) 15 miles from the epicenter, Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek (pop. 2,600) 17 miles away, and Dixon Lane – Meadow Creek (pop. 2,600) 17 miles away.

Earthquake data: Date and time: 18 Feb 2021 4:13 pm (GMT -8) local time (19 Feb 2021 00:13 GMT)

Size: 3.5

Depth: 5.8 km

Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 37.23N / 118.17W (Inyo County, California, United States)

Main data source: USGS Previous news Summary: 2 earthquakes 6.0+, 9 earthquakes 5.0+, 22 earthquakes 4.0+, 89 earthquakes 3.0+, 261 earthquakes 2.0+ (383 total) … read them all Summary: 2 earthquakes 7.0+, 14 earthquakes 6.0+, 217 earthquakes 5.0+, 690 earthquakes 4.0+, 2331 earthquakes 3.0+, 4801 earthquakes 2.0+ (8055 total) … read them all

