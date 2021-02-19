Two Vancouver police officers found ‘reckless’ for using force during health check 2016 – BC





Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. A judge has ruled that two Vancouver police officers were reckless in their use of force during a Wellness check in March 2016. Const. Eric Ludeman and Const. Neil Logan responded to a phone call to Vladamir Tchaikoun’s home on March 13, 2016. Tchaikoun said he was severely beaten by officers when they forcibly entered his home. Police said they were called because of a possible attack on the family, giving them a legal obligation to enter the home and make sure everyone is okay. Read more: Police failures in Canada indicate systematic need for better response to mental health crisis Police Complaints Commissioner Judge Carol Baird Ellan handed down her ruling Thursday, saying the illegal entry allegations were proven against Ludeman because, during a wellness check, there is no basis or authority for forced entry unless there are signs that someone is at risk and has need immediate help. The story goes down the ad “The actions of Konst. “Ludeman… are indicative of a knightly willingness to physically intervene as a shortcut to other reasonably available investigative options,” Ellan told a public hearing.









Man from Vancouver levels charges of police brutality against VPD





Man from Vancouver levels charges for police brutality against VPD March 30, 2016

Vladimir Tchaikoun and the injuries he received during a brawl with two VPD officers in 2016.

She added that any action taken by officers after gaining entry is a reckless use of force. At any moment, they could have used their words, or they could have removed themselves when they knew the woman was not in danger. Trends Texas Mayor Withdraws After Saying “Only the Strong Will Survive” Snowstorm

PHAC monitoring reports of 2 COVID-19 variants joining a heavily converted hybrid The story goes down the ad The allegations of illegal entry against Logan were not substantiated, as Ellan said he entered the house only after a fight between Tchaikoun and his partner had already begun. Read more: Vancouver police officer discipline to be reviewed by retired judge: commissioner Logan was found to have used a reckless use of force against Tchaikoun’s wife and son when they approached Logan during the incident and he told them to “stand back” and hit them. Again, Ellan said he did not use alternative measures to resolve the situation. The sentences for Ludeman and Logan have yet to be determined.









The police surveillance commissioner says that the complaint regarding the VPD officer was not handled properly on June 3, 2020





The police surveillance commissioner says that the complaint regarding the VPD officer was not handled properly on June 3, 2020

