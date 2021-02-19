Israel and Syria complete a Russian-mediated prisoner exchange





Jerusalem Israel and Syria have fought several wars, never had diplomatic relations, and still oppose the sovereignty of a piece of land, the Golan Heights, which was captured by Israel from Syria in 1967. But on Thursday, the two countries shared a rare moment of indirect co-operation, taking part in a Russian-mediated prisoner exchange that saw an Israeli woman captured from Syria exchanged for two Syrian shepherds captured by Israel, the government announced. Israeli early Friday morning. “Israel has always done and will do everything in its power to bring back our citizens,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. The woman has not been appointed. But she is in her 20s, comes close to Jerusalem and has a history of trying to enter Israel’s neighbors illegally, an Israeli official said. She entered Syria from the ground in early February before being stopped by Syrian authorities, who quickly realized she was a civilian rather than a spy, the official said.

The exact circumstances of her entry are unclear and will be the subject of an investigation by Israeli officials upon her return. After mediation by Russia, which is a Syrian ally with a large military presence in the country, the woman was flown to Moscow, the official said. There, she was met Thursday night by an Israeli team that included a former intelligence officer, Yaron Blum, who has a history of involvement in prisoner exchanges. Her surrender was preceded by the release of two Syrian shepherds who had been captured by Israel after landing in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 war between Israel, Syria, Jordan and Egypt and are home to about 20,000 Druze Arabs. Most of the territory is separated by a border fence, but it is possible to cross the border into the more mountainous part of the region, where it is difficult to build a well-fortified barrier. Israeli officials have been communicating about the case with his Russian counterparts since at least February 8. To facilitate the exchange, Mr. Netanyahu spoke twice with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.

But the possibility of an exchange was kept secret until Tuesday, for fear of jeopardizing the deal. The Israeli woman first had to be replaced by two Israeli residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, who were held by Israeli authorities. But one of them, Diyab Qahmuz, in prison for smuggling explosives from Lebanon to Israel, according to Israeli media, refused to be sent to Syria. The second, Nihal al-Maqt, is still subject to further questioning by Israel’s internal intelligence agency, the official said. Syrian shepherds quickly lined up as replacements, leading to their release at a Syrian border crossing on Thursday afternoon, and the subsequent handover of the women to Moscow. It was unclear early Friday whether she had yet to leave the Russian capital to return to Israel. The state of Israel wants to express its appreciation for the actions of the President of Russia, the office of the Israeli prime minister said in a statement. Russia has mediated in similar episodes in the past. In 2016, Mr. Putin helped return an Israeli tank captured by Syrian troops to southern Lebanon in 1982. Three years later, the Kremlin brokered the return of the remains of a tank driver killed in the same battle, Zachary Baumel . Isabel Kershner contributed to the report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos