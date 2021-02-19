



02-18-2021 06:46:00 Chief Engineer aboard the former seismic support vessel Silver backrest had a very lucky break this week: he retired from the water after a 14-hour ordeal in the South Pacific. The engineer, a 52-year-old Lithuanian national, was working aboard the seismic ship turned into a cargo on a voyage from New Zealand to the remote island of Pitcairn. He was found missing Tuesday morning and the crew assumed he had gone to sea between 0400 and 0600. At the time of its disappearance, the ship was about 400 nm south of the Australian Islands of French Polynesia. Silver backrest the crew reported the MOB incident to JRCC Tahiti, which issued a request for assistance to nearby merchant ships. The French meteorological agency, Meteo-France, provided the calculations to estimate the possible movement of the man from the last known position. In addition, the French Navy secured the support of two Guardian SAR aircraft from Tahiti to conduct a search. Finally, after a whole day of searching, the survivor was found by his boat. Silver backrest doubled again along its early line and it contacted JRCC Tahiti at about 1800 hours to report that its crew had located its chief engineer and pulled it out of the water. She then resumed her commercial trip to Pitcairn. “A happy outcome for the man and the entire crew of [Silver Supporter], a relief to all who contributed, “the High Commission of the Republic in French Polynesia said in a statement. Silver backrest (name ish Bravo Support) is a former seismic support vehicle and guard ship. The ship, built in 1998, is now operated by a Norwegian firm leased to the Pitcairn Islands government, providing freight and passenger transport. Pitcairn lacks an airport, so visitors and residents usually book passage on board Silver bracket, traveling along with the goods. The cost of the round trip travel is around $ 4,000, not including the transportation of the aircraft to the departure point in the remote Gambier Islands of French Polynesia. (Pitcairn is now closed to visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.)

