The US signals that it is open to sending more troops to Iraq





“The United States is participating in the force-building process for the NATO Mission in Iraq and will contribute its fair share to this important expanded mission,” Pentagon spokesman Cmdr said. Jessica L. McNulty told CNN. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke about the mission with his NATO counterparts during a meeting with defense ministers on Thursday.

Such an action would be a reversal of the policy of the previous administration which reduced the number of troops in the country at 2,500 after the election defeat of former President Donald Trump. The Biden administration is also assessing whether it will adhere to a May deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan.

At a news conference Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the NATO mission would increase in size from 500 to about 4,000.

“The U.S. and its partners in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS remain committed to ensuring the permanent defeat of ISIS, and the Department expects ongoing consultations with Iraq, NATO, and the Global Coalition to continue,” McNulty added.

Austin “welcomed the expanded role” of NATO’s mission in Iraq, according to a reading of discussions provided by the Pentagon. He “expressed confidence that all the work done so far with the Iraqi government and security forces will lead to a self-sustaining mission.” Stoltenberg stressed the importance of NATO’s mission to prevent the resurgence of ISIS. “Not so long ago, ISIS controlled the territory as large as the United Kingdom and approximately 8 million people. They have lost that control,” Stoltenberg said. “But ISIS is still there. ISIS is still operating in Iraq and we have to make sure they are not able to return. And we also see an increase in attacks by ISIS. And that only underscores the importance of strengthening Iraqi forces.” The increase in NATO forces would be increasing and comes at the request of the Iraqi government, he added. Trump’s Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller called for troop withdrawals before Biden took office as a sign of the mission’s success, saying, “The withdrawal of US forces in Iraq reflects the increased capabilities of the security forces. “Reducing the level of force is a testament to real progress.” In early February, Austin announced a review of the force’s global stance, in which military leaders would review the levels of U.S. troops around the world, including “military tracks, resources, strategy and missions.” Austin stressed the importance of alliances and partnerships as part of the review. “From Afghanistan and the Middle East, across Europe, Africa and our hemisphere, to the vast expanse of the Western Pacific, the United States stands side by side with old and new allies, large and small partners,” he said. Austin. “Each of them brings to the mission unique skills, knowledge and abilities. And each of them represents a relationship worth remembering, preserving and respecting. We will do that.” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said no final decisions or recommendations had been made as part of the review of the global force’s stance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos