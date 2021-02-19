The Visit of the Messengers Had to Enable Them to Watch the March of Jammu and Kashmir on the Road to Development





Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, two groups of envoys had visited Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi: The visit of the 24 foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir was intended to enable them to witness the march of the union territory on the path of inclusive development and dynamism in the basic democratic institutions after the successful conduct of recent local polls, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. Comments from MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava came at the end of a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by envoys. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, two groups of envoys had visited Jammu and Kashmir. “The idea behind facilitating these visits was to enable the Heads of Foreign Missions to get a better understanding of the ground situation and the prevailing normalcy in the union territory,” Mr Srivastava said in response to a media question. “Subsequently, there has been an increased interest in the ongoing political and democratic process, including strengthening basic democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “The current visit by the third group of Foreign Mission Chiefs is in this context, to allow foreign envoys to witness first-hand the march of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of inclusive development and dynamism in democratic institutions. basic, “he added. The group consisted of envoys from Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Cote d’Ivore, Cuba, Estonia, Finland, European Union, Eritrea, France, Ghana, Italy, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Malawi, Netherlands, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Sweden and Tajikistan. On Wednesday, the group visited Srinagar and Budgam. “Yesterday, the group visited Magam in Central Kashmir ‘s Budgam district and participated in’ ‘Block Diwas”, a grassroots development initiative regularly organized by the local administration in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of efforts to promote governance in well, “Mr Srivastava said. “The interaction at the Block Diwas event gave the envoys an opportunity to hear directly from the general public and people’s representatives at the local level on the functioning of democratic institutions, the devolution of power and development activities,” he added. In Srinagar, Srivastava said they had a very fruitful interaction with elected representatives of Local Urban Bodies, District Development Councils (DDCs) and Bloc Development Councils (BDCs) from all Kashmir Division districts representing parties various regional and national. The group also visited the famous Hazretbal Sanctuary, the holiest and most revered mosque in Srinagar frequented by many locals for mass prayers. As in Srinagar and Jammu, the group interacted with representatives from civil society, including youth from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic communities, local and political business leaders, civil administration and mainstream media representatives, Srivastava said. “Today, the group of envoys visited the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar, where they were briefed on the prevailing security situation, including external threats, in Jammu and Kashmir and on JK Police initiatives regarding policing and community engagement. , “he said. The group also visited Jammu and met with the Chief Justice of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Governor of Lt JK, other senior officials and members of civil society. “During the interaction, the Chief Justice stressed the role played by the judiciary in increasing access to the legal system for ordinary people in Jammu and Kashmir, including to preserve the rule of law and protect the rights of the people,” the spokesman said. MEA.

