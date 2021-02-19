Congress all the way; SAD, BJP disappeared: The Tribune India





Sanjay Bumbroo Tribune News Service Mohali, 18 February The congress included the Mohali Municipal Corporation election with 37 of its candidates winning. The Azad group led by Kulwant Singh collected 10 seats, while the remaining three seats were won by the Independents. The results were announced here today. Congress now has a two-thirds majority in the MC Chamber that has 50 councilors. SAD and BJP, which had split before the election over the three farm laws, disappeared. Outstanding winners (LR) Manjit Singh Sethi, Independent; Rishav Jain, Congress; Amarjit S Jeeti Sidhu, Congress Former deputy mayors Manjit Singh Sethi and Rishav Jain and Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu, the brother of Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, were among the prominent candidates who won. Loser (LR) Kulwant Singh, Free Group; Sahibee Anand, BJP; Paramjit Singh Kahlon, Grupi Azad Kulwant Singh, the former Mayor and head of the Free Group, lost the election. Kulwant Singh lost poll by Ward No. 42 with 263 votes against his closest rival Amrik Singh Somal of Congress, who garnered 947 votes. However, Kulwant’s son, Sarabjit Singh, won the election as Independent of Ward No. 38. Former BJP councilor Sahibee Anand and Free Paramjit Group candidate Singh Kahlon also lost the election. The maximum number of votes – 1,751 – was polled by Congress candidate Baljit Kaur from Department No. 7, while Congressman Bharat Bhushan Saini lost the poll from Department No. 50 by 10 votes to Pardeep Kumar (Independent). Due to the allocation of divisions made in the MC last year, seven Independent candidates received only one vote while five Independents were unable to get even a single vote. Up to 1,846 chose the NOTA option (none of the above). A large number of candidates (33) who ran for the first time in the election also won. Prominent among them are Harjinder Kaur Sohan and Kuldeep Kaur Dhanoa, respectively the wives of former councilors Parminder Singh Sohana and Satvir Singh Dhanoa. Former councilors who retained their seats include Jaspreet Kaur, Rajinder Singh Rana, Kuljit Singh Bedi, Rajrani Jain, Jasbir Singh Manku, Ravinder Singh Bindra, Harmanpreet Kaur Kumbhra, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, Sarabjit Singh, Karamjit Kaur, Kulwant Sara . The winning candidates, along with their supporters, conduct a victory march in their respective wards. Meanwhile, women candidates with higher education, Dr. Tanmeet Kaur Sahiwal of SAD and Chhavi Sharma of BJP, could not pass the double-digit figure after receiving 81 and 77 votes, respectively, in Ward No. 18. Independent candidate Nirmal Kaur, who had lost the previous election by one vote, today won by Department No. 15 with 203 votes.







