Up to 5,000 people will be vaccinated daily at specific centers: HSE

One million Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to Ireland each month from April, it emerged yesterday.

Strokes are set to be administered by general practitioners, pharmacies and special vaccine centers across the country.

Up to 5,000 people will be vaccinated every day from vaccine centers alone, said HSE chief Paul Reid.

But while the country was warned that the decline in the spread of the virus is very slow extending the possibility of a longer blockade, it turned out that the HSE did not know the source of transmission in about one in four cases of the virus.

This is because there is not enough staff in the public health teams.

This undermines the effort to track the virus and reduce its spread.

The HSE said 37 vaccination centers across the country could perform between 1,000 and 5,000 inoculations a day, and many more would receive the blow from GPs who would increase the spread.

Mr Reid said the vaccination centers would employ vaccinators in 12-hour shifts and open seven days a week, with one million doses per month expected to arrive between April and June.

He said: The centers will vary in size, with larger centers making 5,000 per day and smaller centers making 1,000 to 2,000 per day. The workforce is organizing around this.

The national campaign to supplement vaccines is underway. It will operate on a 12-hour shift, seven days a week.

It comes amid fears that people will start to slow down their adherence to blockchain rules and see schools reopen in stages from early March after a signal blockage is over.

Recent figures last night revealed 47 more deaths have been reported, with 901 newly diagnosed cases of the virus, 437 of which were in Dublin.

Prof Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus, said the most infectious variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which is now the predominant form of the virus, is slowing the rate at which Covid-19 was being expelled.

The slower pace will have an impact on how quickly a major reopening of the country could take place, but there were indications last night that the new Covid Living Governments plan, which will launch next week, will decide a strong emphasis on release restrictions in areas would improve mental health.

Within the next two weeks, there will be new guidelines on whether restrictions on visiting nursing homes can be eased in light of vaccinating residents and staff.

Prof Nolan said the rate of decline was slowing down and the variant was to blame for a particularly high level of the virus being transmitted to the family.

The number of people in the hospital is falling, but the admission rate has reached 40-50.

The disease rate in the 19-24 age group is increasing, but the incidence in older people has decreased.

Deaths from Covid-19 have reached their peak, but the rate of positivity from the virus is still at around 6 pc and is very high.

Dr Glynn said it was accepted that people were making great sacrifices and the blockade was having a far-reaching impact across society. He said the biggest concern was the phased opening of schools would send a signal to societyyou so they can relax their adherence to the blockage.

Its impact on the spread of the disease will be assessed on a weekly basis for up to two weeks.

HSE Dr Colm Henry said it was too early to determine what benefits the vaccines have had so far.

However, there are early indications from Israel and the UK that it is affecting infection and disease levels in older people.

Pressure on public health teams at the HSE to fully investigate and trace the source of the infection remains a problem.

Dr Glynn said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had requested retrospective tracking where an explosion is tracked at source, but this had to be abandoned in the final wave after it started last year.

We have a public health resource that was very limited pre-pandemic and has been pushed to its limits over the last year, he said.

Dr Glynn said about 23 case studies had not been fully investigated as to the source of the broadcast.

It was in the process of starting but had to be abandoned due to the January wave.

Instead, public health teams should focus most of their efforts on finding immediate contacts.

Meanwhile, a group of health unions have written to the HSE saying they are getting the least effective vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca stroke.

They have said it has only 60pc versus 95pc efficiency for Pfizer-BioNTech and 94.5pc for Moderna.

This raises legitimate concerns that they will not be protected by the vaccine until May or June due to the gap between the first and second doses.

Independent Irish