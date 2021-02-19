International
Audit finds 94% drop in street checks by Vancouver police, critics renew call for ban
Critics are renewing their call for Vancouver police to halt street checks, amid a new report showing the controversial practice has dropped dramatically over the past year.
Under a new road control policy implemented in January 2020, the Vancouver Police Department is required to produce an annual audit of its use of the practice.
Read more:
The VPD has updated its ‘karting’ policy. Here’s what it means to you
Ai report, filed Thursday at the Vancouver Police Board, found that road controls had fallen by more than 94 percent between 2020 and 2021, “probably due to a combination of public dialogue on road controls and restrictions imposed on the practice by (new policy)”.
Police road control controversy prompts Vancouver mayor to call for changes to police law
Street checks, sometimes referred to as “karting”, are defined by the VPD as any “voluntary interaction between a police officer and a person that is more than a casual conversation and impedes the movement of the person”.
Department policy prohibits the use of roadside checks for random or identity-based reasons (such as race or ethnicity), and requires a “legitimate public safety purpose” such as suspicious activity, crime prevention or collection of intelligence.
READ MORE:1 in 5 women carded by Vancouver police in 2016 were indigenous: complaints
Street checks may involve police collecting people’s personal information and raising charges of arbitrariness and disproportionate targeting of marginalized groups.
Police claim that roadside checks are effective in preventing crime and a useful tool in missing persons cases and interactions with the homeless.
“We can not ignore something when we see it, so if the police see someone lying in the winter, in the snow and they are freezing to death we will not just go by car and call someone else to attend,” Said Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer.
Allegations of racist and inappropriate behavior by VPD officers appear in review
According to the audit, 261 registers of road checks were submitted, only 75 of which police say were “proactive road checks”.
Trends
Texas Mayor Withdraws After Saying “Only the Strong Will Survive” Snowstorm
How colonial systems have left the first few nations without drinking water
The rest were police using existing police powers to detain people for incidents such as traffic jams, ticket investigation investigations and calls for service, according to the audit. This data was being reclassified and officers were receiving more classification training, she said.
Read more:
Vancouver Police Board postpones motion to review street control, citing need for up-to-date statistics
Of the 75 others, seven did not have an “articulated public safety reason” for the ban, as required by politics. The department is following up with officers at those stops, according to the audit.
Proactive roadside checks showed a disproportionate impact on some racist groups.
Black people, who make up either one percent of Vancouver’s population, accounted for 2.3 percent of “proactive” roadside checks.
Indigenous peoples, who represent 2.2 percent of Vancouver’s population, accounted for 23 percent of street checks.
Caucasians, who make up 46.1 percent of the city’s population, accounted for 56.3 percent of controls.
VPD is accused of ‘profiling’ when conducting road checks
The audit found that more than half of the checks involving indigenous people were wellness checks, adding that with indigenous people making up one-third of the city’s homeless population “it would be unrealistic to expect police contacts at a general level to to remain untouched. “
Harsha Walia, executive director of the BC Civil Liberties Association, said the fact that police have cut street checks by more than 90 per cent shows they are not really needed.
She argued Thursday that roadside checks remain illegal.
“They keep saying that road checks are voluntary, which means people are free to go – and that is basically an admission that they do not have the ability to stop someone,” she said.
“It’s not enough or okay to arrange a road check, and then say, ‘We will do road checks, but they are voluntary, the person is free to leave.’ Because we know, given power imbalance between the public and the police in general, and even more so when you have marginalized communities… people will not feel that they can leave.
Don Tom, vice president of the BC Indian Union of Chiefs, echoed these concerns.
“What does it look like when someone, when a police officer comes and does a road check?” he asked.
“There is a person with a gun and a uniform asking you questions and I think if you are the person on the other side of getting these questions, it does not feel like volunteering.”
Read more:
Vancouver Police Board postpones motion to review street control, citing need for up-to-date statistics
In 2018, UBCIC and BCCLA launched a grievance with the Office of the BC Police Complaints Commissioner, following the release of 10 years of VPD data showing 15 percent of its street checks involved indigenous people and four percent involved blacks.
The organizations, along with 90 other groups, are calling on the department to stop the practice.
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has also led an initiative in city council to see the abolition of the use of street controls.
The police board has invited critical road control groups to meet and further discuss their concerns.
With files by Nadia Stewart
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]