New common office space for provincial workers living in the West Bank





Provincial government employees living in the West Bank now have the option of using a 10,000-square-foot office space in Langford, so they do not have to go to Victoria. The site at 1311 Lakepoint Way called Westhills ShareSpace will give workers more time with their families by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by cutting down on time spent on the road, Prime Minister John Horgan said Thursday. The West Shore area has more than 2,000 BC public service workers about 20 percent of all provincial government employees in Victoria. The new space would normally accommodate 100 workers, but pandemic restrictions mean it can currently only accommodate 50. The province is renting a floor in the building, which it has equipped with shared and private rooms, an outdoor workspace overlooking the lake, accessible space and current technology. Features include interactive room and desk booking applications, digital signage and audio-visual meeting systems. The space is available to all government employees, not just a single ministry, said Horgan, who hopes one benefit is for workers to learn about what is happening in other ministries. I think this will lead to better decision-making, better recommendations for the government to improve the lives of British Colombians. Horgan said he could see a similar structure working in the Saanich Peninsula, Nanaimo and the Fraser Valley, Okanagan and Interior. Langford Mayor Stew Young, who said he lobbied in the province for 25 years to bring provincial government offices to town, said he hopes the new office will be the first of many. Having this center in Langford will allow residents to work close to home, get out of traffic and spend more time with their families, creating a better work / life balance. On average, a government worker traveling from the West Coast to downtown Victoria spends about an hour a day on the road, according to the province, though many downtown provincial workers are now working remotely. The new space has charging stations for electric vehicles, storage space for bicycles, lockers and showers. [email protected]







