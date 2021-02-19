Article 370 was discriminatory: The envoys told and appreciated a few lies in J&K

Foreign envoys on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir were given a first-hand account of the positive impact on people’s lives following the repeal of Article 370 by the former state in August 2019. The envoys met with several representatives of the the public, community leaders and residents of the winter capital of the Union Territorys of Jammu on Thursday.

I told them how it was very harshly discriminatory against the women of Jammu and Kashmir, who after being married to men from other countries were denied their right to property by their ancestors and how they lost their J&K citizenship, said Vandana, a Sarpanch woman from Nagbani.

24 foreign envoys from several countries to the European Union including French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, EU Ambassador Hugo Astuto, were part of the delegation that also included envoys to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several other South American countries and African. The delegation was given an opportunity to assess the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the first submission of two days of meetings with a section of society in addition to the administration and the security apparatus. This was the third such visit organized by the government in its attempt to spread misinformation after the revocation of Article 370, which previously governed the region.

In Jammu, the envoys met with women activists, the Mayor of Jammu, members of the West Pak Refugee Action Committee, the Valmiki community and others.

They asked to know about the revocation of Article 370 and we told them that we are very happy for its revocation because it was a developing obstacle and was very discriminatory towards the people of UT, Vandana said.

We showed them how the three-level Panchayati regional system is helping the extremely poor and ensuring grass-level development, said another Sarpanch woman, Anjali Sharma from Mathwar. She said they also told the envoys how Pakistan has been selling lies in the international forum to deceive the world community over Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government has asserted that the repeal of Article 370 was done to end discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the dynastic rule which had prevented the growth of the region. The envoys’ visit, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, was an opportunity to see, first-hand, the march of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of inclusive development and dynamism in grassroots democratic institutions.

On behalf of my community, I told the messengers about what had happened to us during all these 73 years. “I told them that for the first time, we voted in the District Development Council (DDC) elections and that earlier, when Article 370 existed, we were deprived of our basic right to vote in the assembly elections,” he said. Sukhdev Singh Manhas, vice chairman, West Pak Refugee Action Committee.

We also showed them how our children were not considered for government jobs, professional courses and did not have property rights here, Singh added.

Jammu Chander Mayor Mohan Gupta said, I told them how elections for local bodies could be held and amendments to Articles 73 and 74 of the Constitution could be implemented in the J&K only after the repeal of Article 370.

Akash Kumar and Manisha from the Valmiki community told the envoys of the worst kind of slavery their community faced because of successive governments in central Kashmir and how Article 370 deprived them of the right to vote. labor and property.

We showed them how under Article 370, we only got jobs as cleaners in municipal bodies, regardless of our educational qualifications, Manisha said.