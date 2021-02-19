Jaipur Literature Fest: The author of Wake Up Call discusses the effects of the pandemic





India oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P |

Published: Friday, 19 February 2021, 11:01 [IST]

Jaipur, February 18: Named “the biggest literary show on Earth”, the Jaipur Literature Festival is a costly celebration of ideas, which starts tomorrow. Every year, a diverse mix of writers, thinkers, philanthropists, politicians, business leaders, sports people and the world’s greatest entertainers are welcomed to a stage to defend freedom of expression and to be involved in thoughtful debate and dialogue. This year Dailyhunt and OneIndia are proud partners as a live broadcast partner and digital media partner for Jaipur Literary Fest 2021 respectively. Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, who is also the author of The Awakening Call, spoke about the pandemic that has exposed the west and also discussed ways to fix the problems. In an interaction with The Hindu Diplomatic and National Editor Suhasini Haider, John said the pandemic allowed us to witness the good government and bad government that stood up against the new coronavirus. “China claims three deaths per million people. These three are against America’s 1,400 deaths. What’s interesting about that is that, even if you describe it that way, imagine that China is hiding 9 out of 10 deaths.” He further went on to say that the American health service was created to care for the elderly and the wealthy. “For the poor, the pandemic has made it dangerous and difficult. In a sense, yes, Donald Trump made strange mistakes and this kind of structure can always be exposed,” John said. “There is still more research to be done and it must be assumed that China has been reluctant to allow people for the origin of the virus. It is also a terrible shame for the country and that means it is very difficult to work with,” John added. He concluded his interaction by saying that the government will have to spend more on recoveries which may not be a good thing as the government will get into debt which ultimately causes the country problem. The site of the Jaipur Literature Festival is the beautiful Diggi Palace hotel, in its vast grounds to date, more than 1000 prominent authors and thinkers have discussed ideas. Due to the pandemic, this year the literary festival is being held virtually. Some of the topics to be explored this year at JLF include Technology and AI, Politics and History, Environment and Climate Change, Mental Health, Business and Economics, Translation, Poetry and Music, Food and Literature, Geopolitics, Science and Medicine, Democracy and the Constitution and so on. For Internal News and Instant Updates Allow notifications You have already agreed

