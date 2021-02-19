On Monday, the Prime Minister will show the deputies how the country will design its way out of the deadlock.

For months we have faced difficult restrictions on visiting pubs, eating out, and shopping.

At the top of his announcement, there has been a lot of speculation about how the restrictions could be eased and what the rest of the year will look like.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government “absolutely” wants the current blockade to be the last.

He told the BBC Morning that he wanted the measures to be eased “carefully and cautiously”.

Liverpool pubs, bars and restaurants have faced an extremely difficult last year, with ever-changing social distance guidelines affecting opening hours, staffing levels and number of customers.

We know schools and outdoor entertainment will open first, but where does this leave the hospitality industry?

It was thought that non-essential shops would open after schools, then finally bars, restaurants and cafes.

Sources at number 10 have dismissed speculation that the pubs will reopen in May and have also denied claims that they will only reopen when new issues are below 1,000 a day.

Entertainment venues such as theaters, cinemas and nightclubs, as well as sports facilities are likely to be among the last things to open, reported the Mirror.

The hospitality industry was among the last things to reopen after the first blockade, on July 4 last year.

Sources confirm that pubs, restaurants and bars will follow a similar pattern this time as well.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday: “You have to remember from last year that we fully opened the hospitality as one of the last things we did because obviously there is an additional risk of transmission from the hospitality.

That could raise hopes for Tory MPs who had called for reopened pub beers by Easter, April 2nd.

However, a Whitehall plan suggested that the end of April was being considered for allowing the opening of hospitality venues.

Interior plans say hotels, leisure facilities and some sports venues could open their doors around this time.

Tory-blocking skeptics have been pushing for weddings from March 8, beer gardens from April 2 and all restrictions to end by April 30.

But Mr Johnson has said it all, but said it is not initial, as his deputy called it arbitrary time.

Instead the Prime Minister has said that while he cannot rule out a fourth deadlock, he wants this deadlock to be the last. This means going slower to avoid a turn.

Seeking irreversible progress, he said: We want to go one way from now on.

This week the newspapers have conducted almost every possible date for pubs to reopen.

The Daily Mail has claimed that restaurants and pubs could resume with a six-outdoor rule in May, followed by a mix of indoor venues in June and a broad return to normalcy by July.

No. 10 dismissed the date as speculation and said there really is no decision yet. One source suggested it could be anywhere from April to August.