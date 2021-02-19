International
LIVE: Delhi HC says the dissemination of information should not affect the investigation
- The protest against the farm laws entered its 84th day on Friday.
Representatives of farmers’ unions have continued their protests against farm laws. Protests against the three laws have continued for nearly three months on the Delhi borders and farmers have said they will not withdraw their agitation until the government withdraws the three laws or enacts a law guaranteeing the MSP.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organization which represents farm unions, had called for a four-hour railway blockade across the country. After holding the Roko Railway for four hours, the SKM urged the government to repeal farm laws saying “anger among farmers is intensifying” in the country.
February 19, 2021 12:15 PM PMSHT
Delhi HC highlights three points during Disha Ravi’s hearing
Delhi HC says these three points should always be taken into account while underlining that content regulations have been a highly contested issue worldwide and India is no exception –
- The balance between Privacy and dignity of an individual and the public interest
- Sovereignty and integrity of the country
- The right to free speech.
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 12:06 PM IS
Delhi HC urges the media to exercise due diligence in covering incidents
Delhi HC has instructed media houses that information, which is sensitive, should be handled with care and exercise proper editorial control so that the dissemination of information does not impede the investigation.
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 12:01 PM IS
Delhi HC says police can turn to the press but must abide by the rules
Delhi HC instructs Delhi police to stick to their oath that they have not discovered anything and also urged them to adhere to the 2010 office memorandum at its press conference. The Supreme Court also noted that the police have the right to hold a press conference, but strictly following the rules.
February 19, 2021 11:57 AM AMSHT
The proceedings of the budget session of the UP Legislative Assembly were stopped
Proceedings of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly have been suspended for a short period after opposition leader Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded an immediate discussion on the issue of the ongoing protest against farm bills. Mayor Hriday Narayan Dikshi has suspended proceedings for half an hour.
February 19, 2021 11:50 AM ISSHT
Delhi police say they have no information about the case of vehicles shared with the media
Delhi Police said that no investigative material regarding the case of the vehicle package has been distributed, reports ANI.
February 19, 2021 10:47 AM ISSHT
BKU Ekta Ugrahan issues photos of the railway blockade rally
The Twitter account of BKU Ugrahan wing shared photos of people gathering at the Railway Blockade protests.
February 19, 2021 10:46 AM AMSHT
Delhi HC starts listening to Disha Ravi’s prayer
The Delhi High Court is hearing the petition of the Bengaluru-based climate activist seeking direction from the Delhi Police against the release of any FIR investigation material links filed against it against any third party, the ANI news agency reported.
February 19, 2021 07:22 AM ISSHT
Congress leader Sachin Pilot to address Mahapanchayat
Loyal to the Chaksu MLA and Pilot Ved Prakash will host a mahapanchayat kisan on Friday where Congress leader Sachin Pilot is scheduled to address the meeting.
