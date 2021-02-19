SIU welcomes disciplinary proceedings against Sindiswa Gomba after she was fired as Health MEC





The Special Investigation Unit has welcomed the dismissal of Sindiswa Gomba as a MEC.

Eastern Cape Prime Minister Oscar Mabuyane fired Gomba after she was involved in two scandals.

SIU has initiated civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to prevent the award of a failed contract for the R10 million engine. The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has welcomed the disciplinary action taken against Sindiswa Gomba, now the former Eastern Cape health MEC. Gomba was fired by East Cape Prime Minister Oscar Mabuyane after she was charged with corruption, money laundering, fraud and misdemeanors of the Municipal Financial Management Act in connection with a Nelson Mandela funeral scandal in Buffalo City Metal. Millions of rand are suspected of being displaced from city coffers under the guise that the money was for Mandela’s memorial and funeral services. READ | Mabuyane after Gomba fired: ‘I want to head a clean government’ A report by SIU, which found Gomba an accomplice in a R10 million engine procurement scandal, was also cited as a reason for its dismissal. “SIU investigated the allegations regarding this procurement and found that the procurement process was irregular and made findings regarding the MEC and the former overseer of the East Cape Health Department,” said SIU spokesman Kaizer Kganyago. Mabuyane committed to subjecting the former chief of the Department of Health to a disciplinary investigation. “In view of the award of the contract which was done improperly by the department, SIU initiated civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to stop the department from executing the contract and making any payment based on it,” Kganyago said. The Special Tribunal barred the department from making any payment to the supplier and accepting delivery of any goods by the supplier, pending the finalization of review procedures to challenge the validity of the award and the resulting contract. Civil proceedings to review and cancel the contract will be heard on April 22, 2021, Kganyago added. Do you want to know more about this topic? Subscribe to one of News24’s 33 newspapers to get the information you want in your inbox. Special bulletins are available for subscribers.

