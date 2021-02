Andhra CM inaugurates a new wooden cart of the Antarvedic temple

The Prime Minister offered special deity to the deity and asked about the rituals planned to be performed during the annual Kalyanotsav.



Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the new 40-meter-high wooden cart of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple by pulling it to the temple campus here in the East Godavari district. With this, the ten-day annual Kalyanotsav began in the temple. Mr. Reddy was accompanied by UN Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Minister of Endowment Vellampalli Srinivas, Minister of Agriculture K. Kannababu and villagers during the official inauguration of the cart. The new wheelchair will be used in Radhotsavam on February 23 as part of the annual Kalyanotsav, during which a procession of standing deities will be brought out on the streets of the village of Antarvedi in wheelchairs. Satisfied villagers Villagers are seen pleased to witness the new cart that was built in record time after the centuries-old chariot sank in a fire accident on the fatal winter morning in September, 2020. The State government had spent 90 lakhs to build the new cart with 1250 cubic meters of teak grown in the Bastar forest cover in Chhattisgarh state. Making the new stroller started in September and ended in January. Rituals The Prime Minister offered special deity to the deity and asked about the rituals planned to be performed during the annual Kalyanotsav. In early September, the centuries-old chariot sank into a fierce fire on the temple campus. Amid the uproar over how to remove the cart, the State government has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The old carriage is being kept on the temple campus by covering it with veils, restricting the movements of worshipers near it. State Police are guarding old wheelchair remaners 24 hours a day. Deputies Anakapalli Ch. Anuradha, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, East Godavari collector D. Muralidhar Reddy were present.

