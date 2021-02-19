National Children’s Dental Health Month Arts and Entertainment

February is the national dental health month of children and there is no better time than now to learn how to advocate for oral health in our youth.
Children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile is important for a child’s self-esteem. With a balanced diet, proper care and regular dental visits, their teeth can stay healthy and strong. – Dr. Weston Hafner
One of the most important factors of oral health in children is eating habits. If you decide to let your child consume sugary foods and drinks, reduce the risk of decay by making them relate to food meals. Saliva production increases during meals and helps neutralize acid production and flush food particles out of the mouth. Another helpful tip is to limit meals between meals. If children want a snack, offer them nutritious foods, such as apples, carrots, or popcorn as opposed to refined sugary foods. If your kids chew gum instead of eating between meals, do it without sugar! Chewing sugar-free gum after eating can increase saliva flow and help wash away food and acid that produces breakdown. Finally, monitor your beverage intake and help your children make healthy beverage choices such as low-fat water and milk.
Another important factor of oral health in children is proper home care and regular dental checkups. Help your children develop good brushing and grooming habits by inserting an age-appropriate toothbrush as soon as the teeth begin to appear in the mouth. Children need help brushing their teeth by the age of six, or until they are able to tie their own shoes. Children under the age of 6 lack the skills needed to adequately clean all surfaces of their teeth. Oral care routines should be performed twice a day, but in case one of the routines is missed, ensuring brushing and brushing your teeth overnight is very important. Debris from the day that is not cleaned before bed allows bacteria to cause cavities more easily. In addition to home care, it is essential that children establish a dental home early in life. Scheduling regular dental visits when teeth begin to appear, or at the age of one, can help familiarize children with the dental environment. As your child grows and allows, the dental hygienist will be able to clean your child’s teeth, help teach your child proper brushing and brushing techniques, and use fluoride on the teeth to prevent cavities from forming new. Having the dentist perform regular checkups on your baby ensures that your baby does not have untreated dental cavities and helps optimize oral development as baby teeth are lost and permanent teeth begin to erupt.
It is extremely important for us to do everything we can to help children become comfortable in the dental office starting at an early age. Excellent oral health early in life often turns into good habits that help for a lifetime. They may not like visits at first, but after being here several times, children tend to cooperate very well, especially with positive reinforcements from parents.
