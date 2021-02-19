Ministry admits dinners involving Suga’s son had talked about business: Asahi Shimbun





The telecommunications ministry made a backlash and acknowledged that satellite broadcasting was discussed at dinners involving ministry officials and employees of a visual media production company that included Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s eldest son. The ministry had insisted that the business theme was never raised during dinners involving four ministry officials and employees of Tohokushinsha Film Corp., which took place on special occasions from October to December 2020. However, weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun revealed a recorded conversation between ministry officials and Suga’s eldest son, who works for the Tokyo-based satellite broadcasting company, and other executives. After that, Kuniaki Hara, director general of the Secretariat of Ministers, said at a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee on February 19 that the ministry asked for two company executives, including Suga’s son, and they responded that rumors over the registration were theirs. Yoshinori Akimoto, director general of the information and communication office of the ministries, who admitted that he had been won and dined byTohokushinsha, was asked about the issue in Diet the day before and said, I do not remember. But Akimoto changed his story the next day, saying, I understand that (Suga’s son and others) had probably made comments about BS, CS and Star Channel. The ministry also announced staff moves on the day that Akimoto and Hironobu Yumoto, the deputy general director of the same office, who is also said to have been present at the dinners, will be transferred to the Secretariat of Ministers from 20 February. Communications Minister Ryota Takeda said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on February 19 that the transfers were made to put the right people in the right places before discussing Diets on bills considering different situations. It has nothing to do with any reprimand on the Tohokushinsha affair, Takeda said. We will review the results of the investigation and take disciplinary action immediately if necessary.







