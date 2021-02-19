Canadians are angry about vaccine delays. It is hurting Trudeau: Ipsos – National poll numbers

Canadians are angry about delays in the spread of coronavirus vaccines and the start of Liberal damage in polls, according to new figures from Ipsos.

A new poll by Ipsos found that 71 percent of Canadians are angry that Canada is lagging behind countries like the US and the UK when it comes to the rate at which COVID-19 vaccines are spreading. Moreover, only 43 percent believe Canada will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus announcing a deadline to have a kick available to any Canadian who wants one by September.











1:17 Coronavirus: Early data show COVID-19 vaccine has an impact on hospital admissions, death rates in Canada





This frustration is showing in the polls, where the Liberal supremacy over the Conservatives has narrowed to just three points, according to a new Ipsos poll.

Liberals and Conservatives, for all intents and purposes, are now connected. So the Liberals have a slight advantage, said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos, in an interview with Global News.

This is directly attributable to people’s concerns about vaccines. So the vaccine issue, instead of being positive for the government as I think a lot of people predicted it would turn into a negative.

Bricker added that this negative perception of vaccine use is being driven by government that does not meet Canadians’ initial expectations of when they will be vaccinated.

They may not receive enough supply to meet the overwhelming demand, Bricker said.











2:05 The winter storm in the US disrupts the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada





The government was forced to reckon with delays in its supply of two vaccines approved, by Pfizer and Moderna, in early February. As Pfizer has since boosted production and both manufacturers insist they are on track to meet delivery deadlines, Canadians burned by the news of delays have begun to view vaccine promises with skepticism.

They are skeptical at the moment about any promises made about vaccines, how much and when. They just don’t believe much in it right now, Bricker said.

This skepticism is compounded by the disappointment in vaccine delivery.

In fact, there are only about six percent who say that (the spread of vaccines) actually exceeds their expectations. Most people, actually a majority of people, about 44 percent, are actually saying they are not meeting their expectations and it is going worse than they expected, Bricker said.

And by the way, their expectations were not so high to begin with.











2:33 Trudeau: Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine expiration date is still in order





All of this has created an unstable situation when it comes to vaccines, Bricker said. A key factor in the issue is the fact that Canadians can see the news of rapid vaccination progress in other parts of the world, which puts even more pressure on the government to carry out.

Canada is not hermetically sealed when it comes to news. So people are seeing what is happening elsewhere, Bricker said.

The government set these expectations, but even meeting them would not necessarily be seen as a positive performance because other things are happening in other countries that suggest the timeline should be shorter.

Meanwhile, the assessment of the approval of the prime ministers has even taken a hit as a result of the problems of vaccine distribution. The rating of Trudeaus approval has dropped by six points, with 54 percent saying they either approve strongly or somewhat his overall response to the pandemic.

This is directly attributable to what is happening with the distribution of vaccines, Bricker said.











2:36 Growing fears, new variants could lead to the third wave





However, not all the bad news for the Trudeaus team even if these latest poll figures make the possibility of forming a majority government in every spring election a distant dream.

Fifty percent for any prime minister at any given time is actually a good level of performance. I mean, going to the last election campaign, Justin Trudeau was following the low ’30s and low’ 40s. So his numbers in terms of approval are really reasonable, Bricker said.

Still, the latest set of polls makes it very difficult that Liberals are thinking of triggering elections anytime soon, according to Bricker.

“The only thing that makes it worthwhile is if they win a majority,” Bricker said.

The performance numbers that our poll really shows would be too risky for them to think about an election campaign in the near future.











2:26 The UK is moving to the next stage of proliferation





And any blow the Liberals have to securing electoral support to win a majority in an upcoming election depends on the coming months of vaccine spread, he added.

Elections would always be conditional on the passage of this pandemic, Bricker said.

And the longer this continues the more it focuses on the area that is the main responsibility at the moment for the federal government, which is getting the vaccines.











0:28 Coronavirus: Vaccines spread in Canada back on track after reduced births, feds say





Exclusive Ipsos global news polls are protected by copyright. Information and / or data may be retransmitted or republished only with full and proper credit and attribution Global News Ipsos. This survey was conducted between February 8-10, 2021, with a sample of 1,000 Canadians aged 18+ interviewed online. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a credibility interval. This survey is accurate to 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, if all Canadians aged 18+ were surveyed

