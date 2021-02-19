Biden swims the path to citizenship for undocumented – National and International News – THU 18 February 2021

Demes deals with immigration. Unemployed claims are still rising. 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines. Israel prosperously allows 2,000 vaccines in Gaza.

NATIONAL NEWS

The new laws would give undocumented migrants the path to citizenship

The White House and its allies on Capitol Hill are moving forward with proposals to address delayed immigration reform. Over the past 20 years, successive administrations have failed to formulate significant reforms. This vacuum has created large jams and left millions at the mercy of capricious and volatile policies.

The White House Plan is a multifaceted approach that aims to modernize the immigration process, reduce barriers to citizenship, and bring millions of migrants already to the U.S.

Qualified undocumented migrants (those already in the US before January 1, 2021) can apply for temporary legal status. This will allow work permits and facilitate eviction. This group will be eligible to apply for a green card in 5 years and citizenship in 8 years.

Some groups, including farm workers and those brought to the U.S. as children, would immediately be eligible to apply for green cards. He can then apply for citizenship in three years.

The administration also hopes to address the root causes of mass migration from Central America. The proposal would give the White House $ 4 billion to fight violence, poverty and corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Democrat supporters of the bills would have a tough battle in the Senate. The filibuster rules mean that at least 10 GOP senators will have to support it.

Unemployed claims continue to climb

Diverse employment numbers are dampening hopes of a recovery as COVID infections across the country fall. New applications for unemployment benefits rose to 861,000 last week. This is an increase of 13,000 over the past week. Employers added just 49,000 jobs in January after major cuts in December. Some have announced a recent drop in the unemployment rate from 6.7% to 6.4%. However, this is somewhat misleading, as many no longer count as they have stopped looking for work.

As of January 30, about 18.3 million people are receiving unemployment benefits, up from 19.7 million last week. About three-quarters of those beneficiaries are receiving checks from federal programs that begin after state benefits expire (26 weeks in most states). This suggests that most of these recipients have been out of work for more than 6 months. These long periods of unemployment will make it difficult for these job seekers to find new jobs.

Although employment has been slow, many sectors are showing general signs of recovery. Factory output has risen for four consecutive months and restaurant and retail sales jumped 5.3% in January. This is partly thanks to the recent $ 600 stimulus checks.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

10 nations have provided 75% of all vaccines

Yesterday, UN leader Antonio Guterres condemned the rampant nationalism of vaccines. Guterres says only 10 countries have used 75% of the vaccines in the world, saying it was “extremely unfair”. About 130 countries in the world have not received a single dose.

Not only does this represent a global moral failure, but it is also short-sighted and dangerous. As the world’s richest countries compete to vaccinate all their citizens, the virus continues to multiply and become the poorest countries. Eventually, this will lead to mutations that will make vaccines ineffective. There is already a risk of this with The South African variant, according to Pfizer.

Guterres urges wealthy nations and pharmaceutical companies to work together to distribute vaccines more equitably.

Israel prosperously allows 2,000 vaccines in Gaza

Following an international call, Israel has finally decided to allow 2,000 Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines in the Gaza Strip. These are enough doses to vaccinate 1,000 of Gaza’s nearly 2 million people. As Israel leads the world in vaccinations, its government has received widespread criticism for not allowing vaccinations in Palestinian-controlled areas. Following an international backlash last week, Israel passed 5,000 vaccines in the West Bank. So far, Gaza has not received any.

Recent reports confirm the international community’s worst suspicions that the Israeli government is trying to use vaccines as a lever against Hamas. On Monday, several Israeli lawmakers advocated allowing vaccines in Gaza in exchange for concessions from Hamas. This includes information about captured soldiers by Hamas. Ahmad Tibi, an MP from the Arab minority, said even the thought of keeping vaccines needed by people who needed them for political reasons was unconscious. Your children will be ashamed, Tibi said.

