Ivermectin worth R126 million seized at OR Tambo on largest drug bust of the year





Police have made a bust of drugs at OR Tambo International Airport.

Police have seized unregistered drugs worth R126 million RP at OR Tambo International Airport.

The bust is the largest to include unregistered drugs since the beginning of the year, according to police.

The drugs, identified as ivermectin, were imported for the treatment of Covid-19, according to initial investigations. Police have seized drugs worth R126 million RP at OR Tambo International Airport. The drugs, identified as ivermectin, were imported for the treatment of Covid-19, according to initial investigations. READ | Ivermectin for emergency use Covid-19 allowed before applications of Section 21 approved The bust is the largest involving suspected illegal drug imports since the beginning of the year, police spokesman Colonel Atlenda Mathe said. Mathe described it as a “major breakthrough in cracking down on illegal imports of unregistered medicines”. The tablets were discovered earlier this week by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container destined for South Africa by India. “(Sahpra), the authorities discovered that the company that had imported the drugs into the country, had done so without the necessary written approval and authorization from the regulatory authority,” Mathe said. Police have seized unregistered drugs worth R126 million RP at OR Tambo International Airport. Supplied SAPS Police have seized unregistered drugs worth R126 million RP at OR Tambo International Airport. Supplied SAPS No arrests have been made, but police are working with Interpol and authorities from India to establish the delivery address of the shipment. Preliminary investigations revealed that the unregistered drugs had been imported for sale purposes and would have been used to treat Covid-19, Mathe said. “The South African Police Service draws the attention of pharmaceutical companies, including health experts to Section 22 (c) of the Medicines Act which clearly states that anyone wishing to import medicines into the country must have written authority from Sahpra. to further note that those who do not adhere to the action will be apprehended and brought before a court to respond to the illegal trade and / or import of unregistered medicines “. In January, seven people were arrested for illegally importing unregistered drugs, mostly ivermectin. One person was arrested at King Shaka International Airport while six others were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport. All seven defendants have been released on bail. Did you know that you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your own voice to the conversation.

