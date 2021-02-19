Most recent: Africa offered 300 million doses of Russian vaccine

AU previously secured 270 million doses from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. As the African continent continues to wait for vaccine deliveries from the global COVAX initiative, the Africa CDC has encouraged dosing from bilateral arrangements and other sources.

The African continent has barely seen large numbers of doses arrive. Health officials have spoken of rising tensions and inequality with the richest countries that have accumulated vaccines.

The goal is to vaccinate 60% of the population of the African continents as soon as possible to achieve herd immunity. Officials say taking too long could mean COVID-19 is becoming endemic in parts of the continent of 1.3 billion people.

Joe Biden will use his first major presidential moment on the global stage at the Group of Seven Friday meeting to announce that the US will begin releasing $ 4 billion to supply poor countries with coronavirus vaccines.

Millions of vulnerable U.S. residents will need the COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave their homes.

The large number of restaurants that went out of business due to the pandemic has been a boon to commercial auctions that buy used equipment and sell them at catering establishments that managed to stay afloat.

HONG KONG Chinas Sinovac distributed 1 million doses of COVID-19 CoronaVac vaccine in Hong Kong on Friday evening.

Government officials approved the two-dose Sinovacs vaccine on Thursday. The semi-autonomous city is relying on three vaccines and has purchased 22.5 million doses in total.

Priority groups include health care workers and those over the age of 60, as well as essential workers. Online dating will begin on Tuesday.

The city is also expecting 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine by the end of February. He also bought Astrazeneca shots.

Sinovac has not yet released publicly clinical trial data from the final phase of testing, drawing criticism for lack of transparency.

The Hong Kong government says the Sinovac vaccine has received unanimous approval from a panel of 12 experts. The panel as well as city health officials reviewed the data from the initial phase of Sinovacs, as well as interim data from the final phase of clinical trials. in Brazil.

The Sinovacs vaccine was approved for general use in China in early February.

BERLIN The head of Germany’s disease control agency warned on Friday that the decline in new cases of the coronavirus has been flattened even as the share of more contagious variants is rising.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, said Germany could move to another turning point in the pandemic after weeks of falling infections.

His agency reported 9,113 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past day, and 508 deaths. Germany has recorded almost 2.4 million cases and 67,206 deaths from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier this week Health Minister Jens Spahn said the share of the most contagious virus first detected in Britain has reached around 22% in Germany, up from 6% two weeks ago.

Spah told reporters in Berlin that the government wants to double the number of vaccines in the coming weeks, from about 140,000 a day currently.

Germany has administered almost the first 3 million doses since the end of December. More than 1.5 million people have received their second stroke.

Spahn confirmed a report by the weekly Der Spiegel that the government has appointed a special adviser on vaccine production to liaise with manufacturers and expedite the distribution of additional doses in Germany.

ALGIERS, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says Algeria will begin production of the Russias Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine within six or seven months.

The announcement came Thursday on a television address. Health Minister Abderahmane Benbouzid said earlier this week that the vaccine would be produced by the state-run Saidal laboratory. They did not provide details about production plans.

Algeria, an old Russian ally, used Sputnik to launch its vaccination campaign last month.

But some doctors have complained that initial deliveries of 50,000 doses of Sputnik and 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine fall far short of necessity.

Algeria also hosts Chinas vaccine expectations and is eligible to receive vaccines through the global COVAX program for developing countries.

New infections in the country have stabilized in recent weeks and the government’s slightly relaxed rules last week to allow hairdressers, gyms and some shops to reopen.

PORTLAND, Ore. Numerous vaccination sites in the Portland area have been forced to close on Friday and Saturday due to snowy and icy weather.

This means that around 10,000 meetings need to be rescheduled. In addition, COVID-19 deliveries to the state have been delayed due to weather.

GAITHERSBURG, Vaccine Developer Md Novavax has agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low- and middle-income countries.

The company said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide doses to the COVAX Facility, a project led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovations.

They are working with groups including UNICEF, the World Bank and charities to ensure equal access to coronavirus vaccines across countries.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, and the Serum Institute of India, a leading manufacturer of vaccines for poor countries, will manufacture and distribute the Novavax vaccine. It is still in two late stage studies, one in the US and Mexico and the other in the UK.

Novavax said testing has found that the target works against the original COVID-19 type and two variants first identified in the UK and South Africa and now circulating widely.