European Union to double funding for COVAX vaccines to one billion euros

The European Union (EU) executive commission plans to double its contribution to the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, bringing the 27-nation bloc’s commitment to the initiative to distribute vaccines to poor countries to one billion euros ($ 1.2 billion). . According to an EU official who spoke anonymously, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen will make the announcement later Friday during a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers. WHO lists two additional COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use and COVAX delivery The official was not authorized to speak publicly because details were not made public. Ms. Von der Leyen will also announce an additional € 100 million ($ 121.4 million) to support vaccination campaigns in Africa in partnership with the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The EU is one of the main donors to the COVAX program, which aims to ensure equal access to COVID-19 photographs for low- and middle-income countries. COVAX hopes to deliver about 336 million doses by the end of June and about two billion doses by the end of the year. But the program has already lost the intent to start vaccination in poor countries at the same time as doses spread to rich countries. This week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the wildly unequal and unfair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, saying 10 countries have administered 75% of the vaccines given worldwide so far and calling for a global efforts to vaccinate all people in any country as soon as possible. Amnesty International said a failure to ensure global access to vaccines is a disgusting moral failure that will ultimately hurt rich countries. G-7 leaders are shooting at each other for failing to ensure the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines globally, said Netsanet Belay, director of research and advocacy at Amnesty International, as G-7 leaders prepare to hold their meeting first of the year. The European Union has been criticized for its handling of the block vaccine procurement process. Despite the EU providing a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses that would be largely enough to inoculate its 450 million inhabitants, vaccinations in Europe have been slowed by delays in the production and distribution of photographs. In addition to its COVAX contribution, the EU said it plans to share some of its doses with neighbors in Europe and Africa. Von der Leyen has regularly insisted that global solidarity is needed not only to help the world’s poorest countries but also to protect the EU, as no one is safe until everyone is safe.

